No apologies: Mings digs in after suspension for Zlatan stamp

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 7:39 AM EST

Not sure there’s any middle ground when it comes to the aftermath of a head stamp, but Tyrone Mings is sticking to an extreme.

The Bournemouth back was banned for five matches after stepping on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Saturday’s match at Old Trafford, and Ibrahimovic received three matches for later elbowing Mings in the head.

Mings, who turns 24 on Monday, maintains that he did not step on Ibrahimovic’s head on purpose, and is baffled that the Football Association has banned him for an “accidental collision. The defender goes as far as to say that his foot “did not change course” on the play as he rushed back to defend.

The video is above — start around 1:26 for the incident — and at full speed you did get Mings’ drift. Yet the whole idea of his foot not changing course can also be used to make the opposite point, that Mings decided to step on Ibrahimovic’s head the moment he saw the opportunity.

Do you buy his words? Pardon the cynic in me for rolling my eyes, though Mings’ reasoning is not nearly as bad as Ibrahimovic contending that the defender “jumped into” his elbow.

Sub-zero wind chills postpone New England vs. Orlando City

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

New England fans’ wait for their home opener is going to wait a couple weeks.

Twenty-three mph winds and negative-10 degree wind chills were on tap for Saturday’s match between the Revolution and Orlando City SC, and the club has decided to move the match.

The new date is Sept. 2, and New England says it will honor all tickets on that date.

From a New England press release:

“All of us involved in this decision believe this is in the best interest of the fans, the players, and the game,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello. “We at the Revolution look forward to seeing all our fans at the Orlando game on September 2.”

It was an off week for both teams, and few were interested in seeing a game in those miserable conditions.

Klopp reacts to critics: “Yes, we know how to play”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

As covered in our top PL story lines, Liverpool has a lot to prove when it comes to its attitude against league lesser lights.

The Reds are unbeaten against the top teams in the Premier League, but have lost to several teams in the relegation battle.

One of those teams is Burnley, who beat Liverpool at Turf Moor way back in August. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has certainly heard his critics grow louder since that 2-0 decision, those who say his gegenpressing is his only tactical idea.

It’s no surprise that he has some thoughts on the matter. From Sky Sports:

“People say I don’t have a Plan B or whatever [but] yes, we know how to play,” Klopp said.

“We have to cover specific spaces and make the right decisions. We can’t just say we can only concentrate on counter attacks, set pieces, whatever. It’s an all-round challenge.”

Klopp came to the Premier League with much acclaim, and few doubt his skills and tactical genius as a manager. Yet there’s little doubt the Reds have failed to find answers from perceived low motivation matches, and that’s down to a mix of players and manager.

The Reds need a solution, and Saturday can exorcise several demons.

FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) FIFA is still waiting for details on players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer, secretary general Fatma Samoura said on Thursday.

WADA investigator Richard McLaren published hundreds of pages of documents in December alleging widespread drug use and cover-ups in Russian sports. Some cases appear to involve the Russia Under-17 and Under-21 soccer teams.

“We are waiting for proof and also names of football players concerned,” Samoura said during a visit to Russia, adding that FIFA wants “WADA or other stakeholders” to send the names.

Other major sports federations, particularly in winter sports, have started disciplinary proceedings after WADA supplied unredacted files on possible dopers. Athletes’ identities were concealed with code numbers in the public version of McLaren’s report.

However, WADA spokesman Ben Nichols said FIFA received names and summaries of evidence “a couple of days after” the McLaren report was published in December.

“What they might be referring to is that they’re awaiting updated translations” of documents originally written in Russian, Nichols said.

Asked to clarify the issue, FIFA didn’t explain the apparent contradiction in Samoura’s and WADA’s comments, saying only that it was “gathering further information” and the issue was not closed.

Emails released in December alongside McLaren’s report state there were five suspicious samples in the Russia U17 and U21 teams in 2013 and 2014 for which no action was taken, plus two cases in the Russian league.

WADA previously said building disciplinary cases against individual Russians was difficult because the Moscow laboratory destroyed more than 1,000 samples. That means only documentary records – primarily leaked emails between Russian laboratory and sports officials – remain for some cases identified in McLaren’s report.

Samoura dismissed suggestions the Russian doping scandals could tarnish the 2018 World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup.

“The doping has nothing to do with the two events,” Samoura said.

“FIFA takes very seriously every aspect that can negatively impact the holding of events worldwide. Whether we are talking about doping, security and safety or discrimination, xenophobia, we make sure that bad behaviors are not affecting our competition.”

Hooliganism is also “something that we are addressing” in the buildup to the World Cup, Samoura said. That follows violent clashes between England and Russia fans in Marseille during last year’s European Championship, and an attack by Russian fans on English supporters in the stadium itself.

World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin said tight security and a database of information on ticket-holders would prevent disturbances and keep troublemakers away from stadiums.

“There may be occasional incidents (of hooliganism) but it’s not a trend, it doesn’t represent a tendency which is characteristic of our society,” Sorokin said. “We are making everything possible for the fans to feel comfortable and safe in our country.”

Premier League Power Rankings: Stoke, Spurs, Reds rise

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 10:07 PM EST

Chelsea’s unfettered advantage over most opponents through N'Golo Kante and Antonio Conte has made for some boredom when it comes to No. 1, but the race to stay in the Top Ten has been a fun part of our weekly power rankings.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 28 ]

Mark Hughes‘ Potters are the latest to make a move, while Liverpool and Tottenham also dance a bit higher this week. It’s the opposite direction for Hull City, Bournemouth, and Burnley.

TEAM RANKING
source:
20 (20) Sunderland: This is the kind of season the Black Cats have had: After Southampton, Everton, and Man City, they had a shot at struggling Middlesbrough in a Northeast Derby this week only to see the match postponed. Fortunately, Burnley is next.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (19) Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka‘s side needed the week off badly, but a visit from Manchester United is next.
Hull City logo
 18 (17) Hull City: Looking improved only means so much, and the Leicester loss could be followed by another 6-point loss to Swansea City. Time to pony up, Tigers.
source: 17 (16) Bournemouth: Winless in 2017
source: 16 (18) Crystal Palace: Big Sam may have led the Eagles into the drop zone, but he’s also guided them to two big wins and an escape… for now.
source: 15 (15) Swansea City: Fate (or officiating) nearly conspired to rob Swans of a win versus Burnley, but the Welsh side overcame the bad fortune. Now they can really pad their status by beating Hull.
Leicester City logo
 14 (14) Leicester City: Two in a row, but it just feels so hollow given the players clearly weren’t playing for a manager who led them to the heights. No, this isn’t about 2015-16 Chelsea.
burnley fc crest 13 (10) Burnley: No wins in five across all competitions, including losses to Watford, Swansea, and Lincoln City. I’d hate to be on Sean Dyche‘s bad side during this stretch. Also, how is Tyrone Mings not banned for the season?
source: 12 (13) Watford: A thrilling loss to Saints is still a loss, and a third in a row.
source: 11 (12) Southampton: Finally putting it together. Nathan Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini are tactical issue for opponents.

source: 		10 (7) West Brom: After losing a court case against Crystal Palace, you know Tony Pulis wanted to heap misery on the lowly Eagles. Instead, he managed a 2-0 home loss. Woof.
source: 9 (9) West Ham United: No shame in losing to Chelsea. We might put that sentence in each team’s column at some point this season.
source: 8 (11) Stoke City: Handled Sunderland before holding Man City to a draw at the Etihad Stadium. Geoff Cameron’s return has helped Mark Hughes’ side, for sure.
source: 7 (6) Arsenal: It’s bad, relatively speaking.
source: 6 (8) Liverpool: Ah, the side that loses to bad teams and “gets healthy” against bigger sides. So odd, but that’s how it was for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, too. Gotta be a coincidence, right? Right?
5 (5) Everton: 3-2 loss to Spurs shows that Ronald Koeman‘s side needs a few more pieces to contend for Europe.
source: 4 (4) Manchester United: A frustrating draw does have a silver lining in the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head wasn’t caved in by Tyrone Mings’ stamp.
Logo_Manchester_City 3 (2) Manchester City: Surely Pep Guardiola didn’t see a 0-0 against Stoke at home as a likely result.
source: 2 (3) Tottenham Hotspur: Really showing mettle this year, and would have to fall apart to finish below Arsenal. Spurs supporters, I swear I’m not jinxing you.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Another day, another three points for Conte and Kante, who really should get some Ballon d’Or love.

 