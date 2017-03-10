More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Norwich confirms Alex Neil sacking as club continues slide

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

With the team’s hopes of promotion likely over, Norwich City has opted to move on from its current manager.

The club announced on Friday that manager Alex Neil has been sacked after Norwich slipped to eighth place in the SkyBet Championship as of late.

“Norwich City can confirm manager Alex Neil’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

“The board has taken the tough but unanimous decision, believing it is in the best interests of the club for a new manager to be in place through a crucial summer transfer window and into next season.”

Norwich looked poised to at least qualify for the league’s promotion playoff several weeks back, but the Canaries have since gone winless in six of its last seven matches in the Championship. The club’s last win came nearly a month ago when Norwich knocked off Nottingham Forest, 5-1, at Carrow Road.

Neil, 35, had managed Norwich since 2015, winning 45 matches in charge of the club. Norwich assistant Alan Irvine will take over the club’s managerial duties in Neil’s absence, with Irvine’s last head coaching position coming in 2014 with West Bromwich Albion.

Irvine lasted under six months with the Baggies after winning five of his opening 22 matches at The Hawthorns.

The Canaries currently sit nine points behind sixth place Sheffield Wednesday, who holds the final spot for this season’s promotion playoff.

Dybala nets controversial winner to push Juventus past AC Milan

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 4:56 PM EST

AC Milan looked like it was on its way to holding the Serie A leaders to a point on Friday afternoon, but Paulo Dybala’s late finish from the penalty spot kept the points away from the visitors.

Juventus picked up a controversial 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the Juventus Stadium after Dybala converted from 12 yards out deep in second-half stoppage time.

The Argentine international netted his seventh goal of the season in the 97th minute after Mattia De Sciglio was called for a handball inside the Milan penalty area. However, the call appeared to be questionable at best upon replay.

Nonetheless, the goal stood and Juventus now moves 11 points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A following Friday’s win, while Milan sits in seventh place on 50 points.

AC Milan found an equalizer prior to halftime when Carlos Bacca broke through in the 43rd minute.

The hosts opened the scoring on a half hour after Medhi Benatia timed his run in the penalty area to perfection before smashing home a close-range shot past AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old shot stopper came up big time and time again against Juve, making nine saves throughout the match.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 1: Expansion sides humbled in debut

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EST

It was a wild opening weekend around Major League Soccer, which saw both expansion sides fall in their debuts and the reigning league champions lose down in Texas.

Meanwhile, regular season conference winners from a year ago each started out with victories on the road.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at PST’s first installment of the 2017 MLS Power Rankings.

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (NR)

 

21 (NR)

 

20 (NR)

 Minnesota United: The former NASL boys received their rude welcoming on opening night, and while it wasn’t unexpected, it could surely be a sign of things to come in 2017 as Adrian Heath’s group learns to connect with one another.

New England Revolution: On paper the Revolution still boast a very strong attack, but defensively there are many uncertainties for Jay Heap’s squad.

Atlanta United: For 75 minutes, Atlanta looked like the better side. Tata Martino has to groom his men for the remaining 15 minutes to avoid another meltdown.
19 (NR) Columbus Crew: After going from an MLS Cup appearance in 2015 to missing the postseason altogether last year, the Crew will be relying a lot more on Ola Kamara up top.
18 (NR) Chicago Fire: Veljko Paunovic certainly strengthened his side this offseason with the likes of Dax McCarty and Nemanja Nikolic, but it’s time for the team to produce consistently after missing the postseason six of the last seven seasons.
17 (NR) Montreal Impact: With no more Didier Drogba at the helm, it’s Ignacio Piatti’s attack to orchestrate.
16 (NR) San Jose Earthquakes: Dominic Kinnear and co. got off to a strong start, but can the club sustain its Week 1 success?
15 (NR) Philadelphia Union: The Union attack had its moment in Vancouver, but will Jay Simpson be the answer up front? 
14 (NR) Real Salt Lake: RSL did well to contain Toronto’s dangerous attack, but there are still some questions up front.
13 (NR) Sporting Kansas City: Keeper Tim Melia proved himself with a strong PK save in the opener, but his side’s attack will have to be sharper in the final third.
12 (NR) Houston Dynamo: This club has a long way to go before their will be shouts of playoffs but hey, they did beat the reigning champions.
11 (NR) D.C. United: Luciano Acosta’s status over the first few weeks is uncertain but it’s time for Patrick Mullins to put together a full season up front after getting paid this offseason.
10 (NR) Los Angeles Galaxy: It’s a new era in LA without Bruce Arena and Robbie Keane. Time will tell as to how the club copes with those losses. At least Zlatan could be months away from making his debut?
9 (NR) New York City FC: Patrick Vieira vowed to bring in a younger core this offseason, and he backed it up. Who fills the goalscoring void left by Frank Lampard, though?
8 (NR)
 Orlando City: It’ll be intriguing to watch how the Lions handle Kaka’s extended layoff due to injury. The good news… Jason Kreis’ backline looks significantly more sound than a season ago.
7 (NR) Vancouver Whitecaps: The Western Conference side couldn’t back up their Champions League progression with an opening weekend victory, but this club has exciting written all over it.
6 (NR) Seattle Sounders: Can’t take too much stock in one game because the champions boast a ton of talent. Clint Dempsey‘s goal was a great sign for both club and country, though.
5 (NR) Colorado Rapids: Pablo Mastroeni seemed mostly content with his squad during the offseason, and the Rapids backed it up on opening day with stellar defensive play.
4 (NR) Toronto FC: A healthy Giovinco and Jozy Altidore presents a nightmare of a challenge for opposing defenses.
3 (NR) New York Red Bulls: After a rocky offseason, the Eastern Conference champions proved their resiliency down at a hostile Bobby Dodd Stadium.
2 (NR) Portland Timbers: Caleb Porter has to pleased with squad, particularly his attack. Although Minnesota was certainly lacking, the Timbers could have the best front six in MLS.
1 (NR) FC Dallas: Barring catastrophe, this is a playoff team; again. The only question is: will Dallas take the next step in 2017?

Celtic hot-shot Dembele hoping Deschamps calls soon

1 Comment
Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) His glut of goals for Celtic this season has made him one of the most coveted strikers in Europe. Now, Moussa Dembele is awaiting a call from France coach Didier Deschamps.

The 20-year-old Dembele, signed last year from English club Fulham, has scored 32 goals in all competitions. His impact has helped Celtic open up a 27-point lead in the Scottish title race.

Dembele has stood out with his clinical finishing, pace and strength, scoring 12 of his goals in the last six games.

France will name its squad next week for a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg, and the former Paris Saint-Germain academy player hopes his scoring feats will lead to a first senior international call-up.

“I would say I’m not far from (the full French squad), I just try to keep working and it will come when it comes,” Dembele told the BBC. “I don’t think about it. There’s a game (against Rangers) on Sunday and the French list is coming out next week and we’ll see after that.”

Dembele will have trouble dislodging the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Andre-Pierre Gignac or Kevin Gameiro from the French squad anytime soon. But with France at the top of Group A in World Cup qualifying with 10 points from four games and facing Luxembourg on March 25, Deschamps could well take the opportunity to take a closer look at a player who only made his debut for his country’s under-21 team in October.

“People in France know what I’m capable of, so it’s not just about this game, it’s about what I’ve done through the season,” Demebel said.

Dembele said his game has improved since moving to Scotland from Fulham. Whether it has or not, it has certainly made him a transfer target for top Premier League and European clubs.

“I have developed a lot from the first day I came in here. I have learned a lot alongside the manager and the players here. It’s been a good season so far for me and the Celtic team,” Dembele said. “I am young so I try to learn from everyone and every aspect of the game is important.”

MLS at Week 2: Timbers in LA, Expansion sides meet

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 1:45 PM EST

Brutal Northeast weather has already caused the postponement of one MLS match, as New England and Orlando City will have to wait until September to make up Saturday’s match at Gillette Stadium.

Both New York sides and Philadelphia are also at home in a weekend that could provide some incredible visuals for fans around MLS, and the new boys will meet in snowy Minnesota in a fourth tricky encounter.

Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake — 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The weekend starts with Dax McCarty and upstart Chicago looking to prove many prognosticators right; The Fire have been the billed as the potential surprise squad of 2017. In their way is an RSL side which may be guilty of their time zone and market; The Rio Tinto set is pretty solid.

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

After winning on Opening Weekend, both hosts and visitors will aim to keep up momentum from big 2016 campaigns. The Red Bulls opening win was especially impressive, coming from behind despite playing days earlier in Vancouver for CONCACAF Champions League action.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC — 4:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Each team will be happy enough with road draws to open the season. Now new-look Philly will hope to show its a contender by knocking off the reigning Eastern Conference champs in a home opener in Pennsylvania.

Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders — 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Two teams who wouldn’t have expected to start 0-1 will be pinning their ears back to avoid 0-2.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew — 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Watching the Dynamo’s front three of Erick Torres, Romell Quioto, and Alberth Elis was head-spinning as Houston beat Seattle, while the Crew drew Chicago. Wilmer Cabrera could be 2-0 after Saturday night’s match.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday

An early litmus test for both sides, with Dallas already 1-0 on the road in a bid to follow up its Supporters’ Shield win and KC looking as an intriguing contender in the West.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Quakes scooped up a home win to start their campaign and remain there for a visit from Fredy Montero and the ‘Caps, who snared a lone point in their home opener.

New York City FC vs. DC United — 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday

DC was held in a sleepy affair to open the season, while NYC is licking its wounds after falling at Orlando City. The postage stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium is going to be bitter cold.

Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United — 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday

Both sides got a taste of MLS that left them sour on Opening Weekend, as Minnesota was waxed 5-1 in Portland and Atlanta lost its cool and the match against New York Red Bulls. Now meeting in Minnesota, the newest MLS clubs will be hopeful of breaking into the win column at the other’s expense.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday

The Galaxy’s tough start to the season continues with a visit from Portland, which throttled Minnesota to start the season. At the least the Galaxy will be home again, and ready to break down a Portland side which is being hyped as having the best front six in the league (others words, not ours).