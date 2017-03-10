Norwich confirms Alex Neil sacking as club continues slide

Brutal Northeast weather has already caused the postponement of one MLS match, as New England and Orlando City will have to wait until September to make up Saturday’s match at Gillette Stadium.

[ MORE: FA Cup preview | PL picks ]

Both New York sides and Philadelphia are also at home in a weekend that could provide some incredible visuals for fans around MLS, and the new boys will meet in snowy Minnesota in a fourth tricky encounter.

Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake — 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The weekend starts with Dax McCarty and upstart Chicago looking to prove many prognosticators right; The Fire have been the billed as the potential surprise squad of 2017. In their way is an RSL side which may be guilty of their time zone and market; The Rio Tinto set is pretty solid.

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

After winning on Opening Weekend, both hosts and visitors will aim to keep up momentum from big 2016 campaigns. The Red Bulls opening win was especially impressive, coming from behind despite playing days earlier in Vancouver for CONCACAF Champions League action.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC — 4:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Each team will be happy enough with road draws to open the season. Now new-look Philly will hope to show its a contender by knocking off the reigning Eastern Conference champs in a home opener in Pennsylvania.

Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders — 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Two teams who wouldn’t have expected to start 0-1 will be pinning their ears back to avoid 0-2.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew — 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Watching the Dynamo’s front three of Erick Torres, Romell Quioto, and Alberth Elis was head-spinning as Houston beat Seattle, while the Crew drew Chicago. Wilmer Cabrera could be 2-0 after Saturday night’s match.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday

An early litmus test for both sides, with Dallas already 1-0 on the road in a bid to follow up its Supporters’ Shield win and KC looking as an intriguing contender in the West.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Quakes scooped up a home win to start their campaign and remain there for a visit from Fredy Montero and the ‘Caps, who snared a lone point in their home opener.

New York City FC vs. DC United — 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday

DC was held in a sleepy affair to open the season, while NYC is licking its wounds after falling at Orlando City. The postage stamp pitch at Yankee Stadium is going to be bitter cold.

Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United — 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday

Both sides got a taste of MLS that left them sour on Opening Weekend, as Minnesota was waxed 5-1 in Portland and Atlanta lost its cool and the match against New York Red Bulls. Now meeting in Minnesota, the newest MLS clubs will be hopeful of breaking into the win column at the other’s expense.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday

The Galaxy’s tough start to the season continues with a visit from Portland, which throttled Minnesota to start the season. At the least the Galaxy will be home again, and ready to break down a Portland side which is being hyped as having the best front six in the league (others words, not ours).

Follow @NicholasMendola