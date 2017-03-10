Payet: “I was bored” with West Ham game plan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Dimitri Payet is opening up about his West Ham wrong turn.

A Hammers hero last season, Payet engineered his exit from the club this year. Refusing to play for the club led to derision in the media and — allegedly — amongst teammates, and reports came out that his family wanted to be closer to home.

[ MORE: Mings angry at suspension ]

Now back with Marseille, where he has three goals in eight appearances, Payet says that family played a role in his decision to leave London. But, in a bit of honesty, the playmaker says there were bigger issues at play.

Payet claims he told them he wanted to leave in August. He respected their decision to keep him around, but he did not enjoy the way the club played moving forward.

The player said, “You could say I was bored.”

Sky Sports has the translation of a L’Equipe interview:

“The choice was quick. If I waited six months I would lose six months. “With West Ham at home against Hull, we won 1-0 and they hit the post four times, In the changing room everyone was happy, but the the man of the match that day was the post. “I thought that I would not have room for improvement. On the contrary, I risked regressing. I need another challenge.”

The Payet situation was a problem, and you can see how a player so talented has at times worn out his welcome at clubs and his national team.

Of course, it’s easy to see why he keeps getting chances. We’re sure this interview isn’t going to do anything to endear Payet to his former fans at West Ham.

Follow @NicholasMendola