Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Everton vs. West Brom

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
  • Toffees won 2-1 on Aug. 20
  • WBA unbeaten at Goodison since ’13
  • Everton leads all-time 68W-37D-59L

Everton looks to keep building toward a Top Six spot with a visit from stubborn West Brom at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: WBA "Behind the Badge" this weekend ]

West Brom lost to lowly Crystal Palace last week, but was previously on a similar course to their Saturday hosts. The eighth place Baggies (4o points) are four points back of Everton, as both cross their fingers that one of the Top Six sides stumble down the stretch.

You have to go back to January 2013 to find the last Everton win over West Brom at Goodison, as the Baggies have claimed a win and two draws in their last three trips.

What they’re saying

Romelu Lukaku on Everton’s chase for sixth“The loss against Tottenham was disappointing because [Manchester] United dropped points and I thought maybe that was the time for us to catch them up.  But we have two home games now and we have to get a good result against a difficult side on Saturday. But we’ll work hard today, work harder tomorrow, harder the day after and we’ll be ready for the weekend.”

Jonny Evans on West Brom’s surprising season: “I don’t think it’s experience, it’s just when you get a good bunch of hard-working lads together. You look around and think ‘He’s got my back, he’ll cover me, I’ll cover him’ and you get that mentality. You want winners in your team and I think that’s what the manager is. He demands his players are like that also.”

Prediction

Stung by a close loss to Spurs, Everton gives West Brom its first losing PL streak since Boxing Day. 3-1, Toffees.

Premier League Preview: Hull City vs. Swansea City

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Tigers won 2-0 on Aug. 20
  • Then again in FA Cup
  • Swans lead all-time 30W-16D-27L

Will Swansea City’s improved form could help it shake a three-match losing streak against Hull City when the two sides meet at the KCOM Stadium on Friday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)?

Swans have won three of five, with their only losses coming to Manchester City and Chelsea. They’ve also a relegation six-pointer in that mix, topping Leicester City.

Hull’s looked much better as of late, but is four points back of safety and six points behind 16th place Swansea. Its 3-1 loss to Leicester last week has it just two points ahead of 20th.

Both sides had midseason shakeups on the bench as Paul Clement replaced Bob Bradley (who has replaced Francesco Guidolin) at Swansea City, while Marco Silva took over for Mike Phelan.

What they’re saying

Hull’s Lazar Markovic, on loan from Liverpool“It’s so good to be in the Premier League again. It’s the strongest league in the world and I’m very happy to be back. It is also correct that I have unfinished business here in England and the Premier League. That is one of the reason why I am back here, along with wanting to help this club achieve what it deserves – to stay in this league.”

Paul Clement on Swans’ goals for season“Our target is to finish 17th or above, nothing more than that. It’s still very close at the bottom. At any time the gaps (between teams) can change, both for us and against us. We have a little advantage in the table over Hull at the moment, but it’s not much. When you look at their statistics and ours – possession, shots, shots on target, crosses – the two teams are very similar, and I expect a very good game of football.”

Prediction

It’ll be a tricky go for Swans at the KCOM. Look for each side to strike in a 1-1 draw.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

Four Premier League games are coming your way this weekend.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every game

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos above to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-0 Burnley – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Everton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Hull City 2-0 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

STREAM, WATCH: Premier League schedule – Week 28

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

Week 28 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with four games on the schedule — due to the FA Cup quarterfinals — and a time change to negotiate.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Saturday there’s a big relegation battle between Hull City and Swansea City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at the KCOM Stadium as the Tigers hope to drag the Swans, and others, back towards the bottom three. At the same time a battle for seventh-place takes place at Goodison Park with Everton hosting West Brom (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with just four points separating the teams.

On Sunday Liverpool host Burnley at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s men look to get revenge for their defeat at Turf Moor back in September.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Swansea City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Sunday
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

USMNT midfielder Diskerud heads to Goteborg

http://www.ifkgoteborg.se/
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

Mix Diskerud has indeed found a home in Sweden with Goteborg.

The 26-year-old midfielder fell out of favor under Patrick Vieira at New York City FC, and the MLS club bought him out of his contract.

His rights remained with MLS, and Diskerud is using the loan route in reuniting with a former manager. The loan will run through Aug. 27, 2017, according to NYCFC.

[ MORE: Subzero weather postpones MLS match ]

Jorgen Lennartson managed Diskerud at Stabaek, where the midfielder built his name before moving to Gent on loan and Rosenborg full-time.

Diskerud was a highly-coveted player when he chose NYCFC in 2015, but finished his tenure in the Big Apple with just four goals in 41 matches.

His career with the USMNT has stalled, too. In 38 caps he has six goals, but his equalizer against Germany in 2015 seems further back than 20 months.

Here’s hoping Diskerud gets his game back together, as 26 still leaves some room to maneuver.