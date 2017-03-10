Premier League Preview: Everton vs. West Brom

Toffees won 2-1 on Aug. 20

WBA unbeaten at Goodison since ’13

Everton leads all-time 68W-37D-59L

Everton looks to keep building toward a Top Six spot with a visit from stubborn West Brom at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

West Brom lost to lowly Crystal Palace last week, but was previously on a similar course to their Saturday hosts. The eighth place Baggies (4o points) are four points back of Everton, as both cross their fingers that one of the Top Six sides stumble down the stretch.

You have to go back to January 2013 to find the last Everton win over West Brom at Goodison, as the Baggies have claimed a win and two draws in their last three trips.

What they’re saying

Romelu Lukaku on Everton’s chase for sixth: “The loss against Tottenham was disappointing because [Manchester] United dropped points and I thought maybe that was the time for us to catch them up. But we have two home games now and we have to get a good result against a difficult side on Saturday. But we’ll work hard today, work harder tomorrow, harder the day after and we’ll be ready for the weekend.”

Jonny Evans on West Brom’s surprising season: “I don’t think it’s experience, it’s just when you get a good bunch of hard-working lads together. You look around and think ‘He’s got my back, he’ll cover me, I’ll cover him’ and you get that mentality. You want winners in your team and I think that’s what the manager is. He demands his players are like that also.”

Prediction

Stung by a close loss to Spurs, Everton gives West Brom its first losing PL streak since Boxing Day. 3-1, Toffees.

