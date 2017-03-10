More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

Four Premier League games are coming your way this weekend.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every game

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos above to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-0 Burnley – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Everton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Hull City 2-0 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Miami

GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

There have been whispers of a Manchester Derby held in the United States this summer, but we’ll be getting at least one pairing of major international rivals on our shores in 2017.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will stage a match-up of El Clasico rivals in Miami on July 29.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

The game will be part of the 2017 International Champions Cup, and will be held at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins.

The two rivals drew 1-1 in Barcelona late last year, and play in Madrid on April 23. Barca leads La Liga by one point, but Real has played one less game.

FA Cup: Expect the upsets to end this weekend

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

There will be four teams remaining in the chase for the 2017 FA Cup come Monday night.

Not to bury the lede regarding Lincoln City’s remarkable run to the quarters — Danny Cowley’s Imps are the first non-league side to make it this far in 113 years — but the big boys have come to play.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

Here are the contestants:

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City — 7:15 a.m. EDT Saturday

Boro: lost the 1997 final
Man City: five titles, last in 2011; Lost 2013 final

Pep Guardiola‘s City is still very much alive for both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, while still barely hanging out on the outskirts of a Premier League title fight. Assuming Guardiola wants to put some hardware in the cabinet, he’ll be raring to beat Middlesbrough. Maybe Alvaro Negredo can play spoiler against his former club, but Boro hasn’t been able to buy goals. City should be heavy favorites, even on the road.

Arsenal vs. Lincoln City — 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday

Arsenal: 12 titles, won in 2015
Lincoln City: first quarterfinal

Lincoln is the first non-league side to advance this far in the FA Cup since 1914. The Imps won’t be intimidated but they also won’t be able to hide at the Emirates Stadium. If Arsenal can’t perform giving their beatdown against Bayern Munich, then they might as well hang ’em up for 2017. Gunners to cruise.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Millwall — 10 a.m. EDT Sunday

Spurs: Eight titles, last in 1987; Lost 1991 final
Millwall: Lost the 2004 final

Longtime Millwall striker Neil Harris is now thriving as manager, with the Lions unbeaten in 17-straight matches. That said, most of those are in League One. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is another manager anxious to put some hardware in his case. Expect the favorites to win again.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — 3:45 p.m. EDT Monday

Chelsea: Seven titles, won in 2012
Manchester United: Reigning champs, 12 titles

A massive match-up at Stamford Bridge sees Jose Mourinho back at his old stamping grounds to battle with the Blues. Both sides are pretty good form, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte having a better run with his new club. This one could go in either direction, though the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses a problem for both sides; Man Utd has to find someone to take his place, but Chelsea has little idea how Mourinho will operate his side without the ever-present and ageless striker.

Robbie Mustoe: Arsene Wenger has reached the end of his time at Arsenal

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Image
Leave a comment
By Eric ScatamacchiaMar 10, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

With long-time manager Arsene Wenger‘s status at Arsenal in the spotlight, ProSoccerTalk spoke with Robbie Mustoe about what has happened to Wenger at Arsenal.

Q: Arsenal fans’ protests against Wenger seem louder than ever before. Why do you think this season is different even though Arsenal have been getting similar results as the past few years?

Robbie Mustoe: I think, as you said, the results are similar and in some ways the performances have been similar, some really good ones, particularly the first half of the season when there was a feeling that Arsenal was somewhat different, but I was never fully convinced of this. Although I did like Alexis Sanchez playing as a striker and [Granit] Xhaka was different in midfield, so there was a few differences going into this season, but I still was never convinced about the mentality of the team. Now going back to how it’s different, I think it’s different because it looks to me over the past few weeks that the players have lost respect for the manager.

We can criticize Wenger for some tactical things, some mentality things, some selection things, stuff that always stops him from winning the league title and in the first half of the season that was the same story. It’s changed because I think some of the players now are disbelieving like a lot of other people, the fans you’re seeing now more and more are realizing that it’s time for him to go, ex-players and loyal former guys that worked and played for Arsene Wenger are starting to say it’s definitely time to go. I just think the players have lost respect. Alexis Sanchez on the bench the other day with the smirking, it’s hard to be definitive if he was laughing there, it’s just when you watch them play it looks like they are empty. I’ve said that with Robbie Earle on our radio show, they look empty, they look like there is nothing inside left, that his words are not getting through. I suppose to summarize I think over the last few weeks the players have thrown the towel in a little bit and I’ve not seen that before. That is another massive indication that Wenger has reached the end of his time at Arsenal in my opinion.

Q: What is your takeaway from Wenger’s handling of the Alexis Sanchez situation in both the decision to bench him and his explanation afterward?

RM: The explanation to start with, it’s disappointing because people in the game know that there was nothing tactically different from Arsenal with a direct approach. There’s no way, assuming there’s not been a bust-up which is what Wenger is hinting here, that the joint-top scorer with an incredibly hard mentality, a winning mindset, a great work ethic, tremendous quality, there’s no way he doesn’t get into any team in the Premier League no matter what style you’re playing. The explanation of it was disappointing because it’s just not true.

[ MORE: Wenger to listen to protests ]

Leaving him out, if there is ill-discipline within the squad and if Alexis Sanchez was disrespectful to the manager, to his teammates, then of course as a manager you have the right to leave a player benched for whatever reason. My response to that would be find a way to patch up the disagreement, find a way to get the player back on board again and if you can’t you leave him out of the squad. Don’t put him on the bench and have people like, ‘what’s going on,’ leave him out and be open. Be open about it, if it’s a disagreement for whatever reason there’s various ways that you can go at it. The preferred way in my opinion would be, sit down and try to figure it out because you’re all in this together you need your best players. Without letting the player win, you got to get him back on board whichever way that you do that with man management. Wenger’s got every right if he feels that certain players are undermining him or the squad than absolutely he has every right to drop a player, but don’t leave him on the bench and tell us that it’s a tactical reason. That’s disappointing from a guy that’s so classy and has been around so long and he’s so good generally with the media. This, in my opinion, was incorrect.

Q: Do you think his decision to do this was some sort of last-ditch effort, feeling that he may have lost the respect of his players and trying to do something drastic to shake it up?

RM: Yeah, it is, it was. That’s what I thought. We are having to surmise this. Wenger said there was no bust-up and it’s a normal relationship so this is you know this s what we are suggesting, speculating if you like. That goes back to my last answer, if there is something that the players are revolting against in some way than you leaving your star player on the bench I guess sends a message out, but it just doesn’t feel right. We’ve seen this before with different players and it feels the right thing to do. Again it’s so difficult to speculate, I mean Dimitri Payet at West Ham United there was a big bust-up there. He said he didn’t want to play for the club again. The manager meets with him, meets with him again and just confirms to him that he is going to tell the press what the disagreement is and he did. That felt transparent, clean and open. This just doesn’t.

[ MORE: Arsenal release statement on Wenger ]

We are speculating, whether that’s right or wrong, I still think it’s the last resort to have a bust-up with a star player and leave him on the bench. A bigger message maybe is to leave him out of the squad and be transparent. It just hasn’t been handled very well from Arsene Wenger and I don’t think we’ve seen this before. If our speculation is correct and there has been a bust-up I can’t remember a time when Wenger has had to do this before or left a star player out because of issues not involved with how he’s playing. He’s been the best player for Arsenal and arguably the best player in the league. It has nothing to do with his performance level. It must have been something that was said behind the scenes and hasn’t been handled very well.

Q: Looking at where Arsenal are in the table and the fact that they are still in contention in the FA Cup is there a way this season can still be a success for Wenger and Arsenal?

RM: Yes, they can win the FA Cup and they can finish in the top four. Champions League qualification and winning a trophy has to be a success. Some Arsenal fans would say we’ve seen this before, we want progression, we’ve spent money, we are a little bit stronger, we should be winning the title, but you win an FA Cup and finish in the top four this year that’s a decent season, I don’t care what anybody says. It’s just that you’re concerned with the way that it feels different now. The atmosphere around not only the supporters, but it sounds like within the dressing room, within the playing staff is that this really has come to an end.

We can speculate about stuff happening off the pitch, but I can give you my opinion of what I see from the team. I’ve been watching Arsene Wenger and his team for years and years and years and I’m seeing over the last few weeks with some bad results almost a team that’s saying wow we can’t turn up against the big teams, we can’t get the right results. It seems to me that that FA Cup fixture and the top four finish is going to be extremely hard. Success is possible, some degree of success, but there’s so much that has gone on in these last few weeks. It’s not right at the club and Arsene Wenger himself must realize that. I just don’t know how stubborn he is, I don’t know if he’s just going to say, ‘I don’t care, I have a contract, I’m going to crack on, we’re going to get this right, we’re going to sign some players in the summer.’ That’s one line of thinking, but the other line that would make more sense is, ‘My time has come to an end here. I’m going to let my owner and my board of directors know that this is my last season.’ I’d like that transparency. I’d like that honesty and it could be known to everybody that that’s the intention and I think then the remainder of the season is not so horrible. I think there will be respect and appreciation between now and the end of the season for what he’s done. I just really don’t know what’s going to happen with that. It seems that everybody around the club: pundits, supporters, maybe players now and former players really believe that this is time for him to leave.

Premier League Preview: Hull City vs. Swansea City

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Tigers won 2-0 on Aug. 20
  • Then again in FA Cup
  • Swans lead all-time 30W-16D-27L

Will Swansea City’s improved form could help it shake a three-match losing streak against Hull City when the two sides meet at the KCOM Stadium on Friday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)?

Swans have won three of five, with their only losses coming to Manchester City and Chelsea. They’ve also a relegation six-pointer in that mix, topping Leicester City.

Hull’s looked much better as of late, but is four points back of safety and six points behind 16th place Swansea. Its 3-1 loss to Leicester last week has it just two points ahead of 20th.

Both sides had midseason shakeups on the bench as Paul Clement replaced Bob Bradley (who has replaced Francesco Guidolin) at Swansea City, while Marco Silva took over for Mike Phelan.

What they’re saying

Hull’s Lazar Markovic, on loan from Liverpool“It’s so good to be in the Premier League again. It’s the strongest league in the world and I’m very happy to be back. It is also correct that I have unfinished business here in England and the Premier League. That is one of the reason why I am back here, along with wanting to help this club achieve what it deserves – to stay in this league.”

Paul Clement on Swans’ goals for season“Our target is to finish 17th or above, nothing more than that. It’s still very close at the bottom. At any time the gaps (between teams) can change, both for us and against us. We have a little advantage in the table over Hull at the moment, but it’s not much. When you look at their statistics and ours – possession, shots, shots on target, crosses – the two teams are very similar, and I expect a very good game of football.”

Prediction

It’ll be a tricky go for Swans at the KCOM. Look for each side to strike in a 1-1 draw.