USMNT midfielder Diskerud heads to Goteborg

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mix Diskerud has indeed found a home in Sweden with Goteborg.

The 26-year-old midfielder fell out of favor under Patrick Vieira at New York City FC, and the MLS club bought him out of his contract.

His rights remained with MLS, and Diskerud is using the loan route in reuniting with a former manager. The loan will run through Aug. 27, 2017, according to NYCFC.

[ MORE: Subzero weather postpones MLS match ]

Jorgen Lennartson managed Diskerud at Stabaek, where the midfielder built his name before moving to Gent on loan and Rosenborg full-time.

Diskerud was a highly-coveted player when he chose NYCFC in 2015, but finished his tenure in the Big Apple with just four goals in 41 matches.

His career with the USMNT has stalled, too. In 38 caps he has six goals, but his equalizer against Germany in 2015 seems further back than 20 months.

Here’s hoping Diskerud gets his game back together, as 26 still leaves some room to maneuver.

Follow @NicholasMendola