Everton 3-0 West Brom: Toffees ease to victory

Lukaku has goal, assist

Schneiderlin scores first goal

Everton two points behind Man United

Two-straight defeats for WBA

Everton hammered West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday as Ronald Koeman‘s side strengthened their grip on seventh place and moved two points behind sixth-place Manchester United.

First half goals from Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin made it 2-0 and Romelu Lukaku scored late on for his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

With the win Everton move on to 47 points from 28 games, the same tally they managed from 38 games last season. While West Brom have now lost two-straight games since reaching the 40-point mark.

Everton dominated the game early on and a great chance arrived after 16 minutes as Gareth Barry played in Lukaku and the Belgian drilled a low effort across goal but it just missed the far post.

Ahead of half time Everton continue to pile on the pressure but West Brom were dangerous on the break as Darren Fletcher looped a header goalwards but Joel Robles saved.

Everton then struck twice just before half time as first Ross Barkley‘s shot was parried straight into the path of the onrushing Mirallas and he slotted home to make it 1-0.

19 – Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 Premier League goals this season, his best return in a single campaign. Power. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

Right on half time Lukaku held the ball up and played in Schneiderlin and the French international finished superbly to score his first Everton and make it 2-0 to the Toffees.

Everton sat back in the second half with West Brom trying to force the issue from set piece situations but Tony Pulis‘ men just couldn’t open up the Toffees.

Barkley slammed a shot into the side-netting as Everton looked to extend their lead but the game petered out into a non event as the Toffees cruised to victory.

Lukaku finished off his former club with a header late on as Barkley’s calm cross found the Belgian from close range.

