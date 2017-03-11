LIVE: Man City head to Middlesbrough in FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough host Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium as two Premier League collide for a place in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]
City haven’t lost in the PL in six games but slipped up against Stoke City in midweek as Pep Guardiola rested several key players but they’re now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the title race. Boro haven’t won a PL game since Dec. 17 and are in the relegation zone, three points from safety.
The FA Cup is an unwelcome distraction for Aitor Karanka, while Guardiola will want to get some silverware in his first season in charge in England.
In team news Boro start U.S national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan, while Guardiola has gone all out with a very strong starting lineup as Raheem Sterling, David Silva and John Stones all start.
LINEUPS
Middlesbrough: Guzan; Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Stuani, Traore; Gestede. Subs: Valdes, Husband, Fry, Forshaw, Fischer, Ramirez, Negredo
Manchester City: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva; Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho