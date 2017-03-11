More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE: Man City head to Middlesbrough in FA Cup quarters

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2017, 7:10 AM EST

Middlesbrough host Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium as two Premier League collide for a place in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ] 

City haven’t lost in the PL in six games but slipped up against Stoke City in midweek as Pep Guardiola rested several key players but they’re now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the title race. Boro haven’t won a PL game since Dec. 17 and are in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

The FA Cup is an unwelcome distraction for Aitor Karanka, while Guardiola will want to get some silverware in his first season in charge in England.

In team news Boro start U.S national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan, while Guardiola has gone all out with a very strong starting lineup as Raheem Sterling, David Silva and John Stones all start.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Stuani, Traore; Gestede. Subs: Valdes, Husband, Fry, Forshaw, Fischer, Ramirez, Negredo

Manchester City: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva; Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho

LIVE: At the half – PK horror for Cherries; Everton ahead

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2017, 10:52 AM EST

In the three Premier League games at 10 a.m. ET there was plenty of drama in the opening 45 minutes.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Bournemouth missed two penalty kicks (Josh King and Benik Afobe) but are level with West Ham as King canceled out Michail Antonio‘s opener.

Everton are 2-0 ahead at the break thanks to Kevin Mirallas‘ clinical finish and a first Toffees goal for Morgan Schneiderlin.

Hull City and Swansea City are slugging it out at the KCOM Stadium with the Swans having the better chances but it’s scoreless.

Click on the streams below or above to watch all the second half action.

Half time scores

Everton 2-0 West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]
Hull City 0-0 Swansea City – CNBC [STREAM]
Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

STREAM: 3 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2017, 9:36 AM EST

Three Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Hull host Swansea in a big relegation battle, while Everton welcome West Brom to Goodison in a battle for seventh place and Bournemouth clash with West Ham down on the south coast.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: "Goal Rush" here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Swansea City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City: Guardiola’s men ease into semis

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2017, 9:10 AM EST

Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday as they comfortably beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ] 

The quarterfinal clash between the Premier League duo was incredible one-sided as City scored early through David Silva and then midway through the second half via Sergio Aguero. They also had numerous chances to score but were wasteful in front of goal and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan made some fine stops.

Guardiola’s side will now play in their first FA Cup semifinal since 2013.

City started superbly as Leroy Sane went close and then Silva fired home from Pablo Zabaleta‘s cushioned cross with just over two minutes on the clock. 1-0 to City who had scored their quickest goal in any game this season.

Boro battled to get back into the game with Adama Traore’s pace their main threat on the break as City dominated possession.

Rudy Gestede then went close twice from headers as the first was fumbled by Claudio Bravo but Zabaleta cleared and the second then landed on top of the net.

Raheem Sterling then crossed for Sane who scuffed his shot and moments later Sane returned the favor after gliding past two defenders but his cutback couldn’t find Sterling in the six-yard box.

Despite their dominance City only led 1-0 at the break.

City battered Boro’s battered backline in the second half as Bernando went off injured and teenager Dael Fry came on. First they almost scored an identical goal to their first as Yaya Toure cliped the ball into Zabaleta and his cross was missed by Sterling but this time Silva’s shot went just over the bar.

Moments later USMNT goalkeeper Guzan produced a fine instinctive save from Aguero as the Argentine striker nipped in at the near post but his effort was deflected onto the far post by Guzan’s foot.

Somehow Boro hung in there as Guzan tipped Silva’s shot wide and then moments later he saved well from Sane too.

City finally got their second goal with 25 minutes to go as Sane’s cross from the left found Aguero and he slotted home his 24th goal of the season. 2-0 to City.

Fabio had a header cleared off the line by John Stones late on and Guzan saved well from Sterling, but Pep’s boys eased to victory and are heading to Wembley.

Madrid police probe suspicious package at Bernabeu stadium

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

MADRID (AP) Madrid police were called in to investigate a suspicious package sent to Real Madrid’s president at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Friday.

[ MORE: Premier League picks ]

Authorities said a package addressed to president Florentino Perez raised suspicion after club employees noticed white powder coming out of it.

Officials in hazmat suits spent hours at the stadium but initially dismissed any real threat.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Further tests of the white powder will be conducted.

Spanish media said the package was sent from Italy.

Madrid played Italian club Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League. It advanced 6-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 win in Naples on Tuesday.