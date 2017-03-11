Madrid police probe suspicious package at Bernabeu stadium

Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday as they comfortably beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

The quarterfinal clash between the Premier League duo was incredible one-sided as City scored early through David Silva and then midway through the second half via Sergio Aguero. They also had numerous chances to score but were wasteful in front of goal and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan made some fine stops.

Guardiola’s side will now play in their first FA Cup semifinal since 2013.

City started superbly as Leroy Sane went close and then Silva fired home from Pablo Zabaleta‘s cushioned cross with just over two minutes on the clock. 1-0 to City who had scored their quickest goal in any game this season.

Boro battled to get back into the game with Adama Traore’s pace their main threat on the break as City dominated possession.

Rudy Gestede then went close twice from headers as the first was fumbled by Claudio Bravo but Zabaleta cleared and the second then landed on top of the net.

Raheem Sterling then crossed for Sane who scuffed his shot and moments later Sane returned the favor after gliding past two defenders but his cutback couldn’t find Sterling in the six-yard box.

Despite their dominance City only led 1-0 at the break.

City battered Boro’s battered backline in the second half as Bernando went off injured and teenager Dael Fry came on. First they almost scored an identical goal to their first as Yaya Toure cliped the ball into Zabaleta and his cross was missed by Sterling but this time Silva’s shot went just over the bar.

Moments later USMNT goalkeeper Guzan produced a fine instinctive save from Aguero as the Argentine striker nipped in at the near post but his effort was deflected onto the far post by Guzan’s foot.

Somehow Boro hung in there as Guzan tipped Silva’s shot wide and then moments later he saved well from Sane too.

City finally got their second goal with 25 minutes to go as Sane’s cross from the left found Aguero and he slotted home his 24th goal of the season. 2-0 to City.

Fabio had a header cleared off the line by John Stones late on and Guzan saved well from Sterling, but Pep’s boys eased to victory and are heading to Wembley.

