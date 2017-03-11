More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS

MLS (afternoon) roundup: Chicago on Fire; TFC lose Giovinco to injury

1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

The second MLS Saturday of 2017 is just about about halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Chicago Fire 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Two weeks into an MLS season is absolutely too early to make bold predictions based off of 180 minutes of soccer, but since I said it before the season started, I’m going to ride this pony until it keels over: Chicago’s going to the playoffs. Last week, they came from behind to rescue a point on the road against Columbus Crew SC. On Saturday, the blitzed RSL in the opening 15 minutes, took care of business defensively, saw out a mostly comfortable 2-0 win in their 2017 home opener.

Nemanja Nikolic bagged his first MLS goal to opening the scoring, only 11 minutes on the clock, and Arturo Alvarez made it 2-0 barely four minutes later.

The final score would have been extremely lopsided if not for the (typical) heroics of Nick Rimando. With four points from their first two games of the season, Veljko Paunovic’s side has already matched its haul from the first month of 2016 (four games).

Philadelphia Union 2-2 Toronto FC

Philadelphia and Toronto drew 2-2 but — who are we kidding? — the real story here is the health and well-being of Sebastian Giovinco. The tiny Italian was subbed off in the 45th minute, after Oguchi Onyewu destroyed the 2015 MLS MVP in a collision of knees at midfield. The official diagnosis from TFC was a “leg contusion.”

As for the other 89 minutes, 55 seconds: Jozy Altidore is off the mark for 2017, converting a penalty kick moments after Giovinco left the field after Jay Simpson scored his first MLS goal to put Philadelphia ahead in the 11th minute. TFC took the lead — ever so briefly as it was — in the 71st minute, as Justin Morrow fired past Andre Blake. Two minutes later, C.J. Sapong rounded Clint Irwin and made it 2-2, which is how the game would end.

New York Red Bulls 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Tim Howard played out-of-his-mind amazing on his 2017 debut (WATCH HERE), but Colorado were ultimately undone by an own goal, scored by Eric Miller, in the 45th minute. On the plus side, Colorado haven’t conceded a goal scored by their opponents through two games. They’re equally stingy, and annoying to watch and play against, this year as they were in 2016, which is to say, they’ll be involved in lots of 1-0 games these next eight months. Through two games: a 1-0 win, and a 1-0 loss.

Leicester to keep Shakespeare as manager for rest of season

Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked a few weeks back it wasn’t exactly a shock, however, the decision was still questioned by players, supporters and media alike.

[ MORE: Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis behind Son hat-trick ]

The early returns on interim boss Craig Shakespeare have been solid though.

Leicester City has confirmed that Shakespeare will remain the club’s manager for the remainder of the 2016/17 season after guided the Foxes to a 2-0-0 start in his first two matches in charge.

The Foxes have picked up back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City in Premier League play, giving Leicester a bit of breathing room in the club’s current relegation battle.

Three points currently separate Leicester from 18th place, which is occupied by Hull.

Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis despite losing Kane early

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

It was a tough task no matter where the match would take place, but Millwall stood no chance on Sunday at White Hart Lane.

[ MORE: Harry Kane limps off in first half for Spurs ]

Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.

Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.

Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.

Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.

Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.

Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.

(Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.

Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.

Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.

The hosts dominated the possession and chances, as expected, but Pochettino’s group received an unexpected and unwanted twist after 10 minutes when Harry Kane was forced out of the match with an injury.

Kane went to ground moments earlier after unleashing a powerful shot inside the area that was turned out for a corner kick.

[ MORE: Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will define Man City season ]

Spurs had a penalty shout in the 24th minute as Dele Alli appeared to be dragged over in the box by Millwall’s Tony Craig, however, referee Martin Atkinson opted to play on.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley (Lineups, Stream)

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Liverpool’s sights continue to be set on a top four finish, and the Reds will have their chance to keep that hope alive on Sunday as they host Burnley at Anfield (Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds will be shorthanded as the Clarets come to town, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side expected to be missing captain Jordan Henderson for the third consecutive match, as well as Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge.

Meanwhile, Burnley will hope to replicate its form from August when the Clarets captured a 2-0 win at the Turf Moor. Joey Barton is expected to be available for Burnley, while Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn.

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray. Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa.

Harry Kane limps out of FA Cup quarterfinal with apparent injury

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Tottenham and England supporters alike will be holding their breath.

[ MORE: Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will define Man City’s season ]

Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, Spurs striker Harry Kane exited the squad’s match against third-tier Millwall after going to ground moments earlier near the Millwall goal.

Kane was sent in on goal from a tight angle on the right side of the box, before unleashing a shot that forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to turn the effort out for a corner kick.

Upon replay, Kane appeared to twist his ankle as his shot was contested by a Millwall defender and immediately went to ground.

The extent of the 23-year-old’s injury is unknown at this stage, but England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be keeping a close eye ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming friendly against Germany and subsequent UEFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Southgate has yet to name his 23-man roster for the two matches, which will take place on March 22 and March 26, respectively.