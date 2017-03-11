STREAM: 3 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 10am ET

Three Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Hull host Swansea in a big relegation battle, while Everton welcome West Brom to Goodison in a battle for seventh place and Bournemouth clash with West Ham down on the south coast.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Swansea City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports