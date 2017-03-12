More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Michael Regan/Getty Images

FA Cup Live: Spurs hope to avoid upset against Millwall

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

Following Lincoln City’s defeat to Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup action, Millwall is the lone remaining club that resides outside of the Premier League.

The question is: do the Lions have enough magic left to pull off a monumental upset against Tottenham?

Millwall has already channeled its inner Cinderella during this season’s competition, knocking off three consecutive PL opponents, with Leicester City its most recent victim in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side nearly succumbed to defeat in the fourth round after undergoing a thrilling 4-3 win against Wycombe Wanderers of League Two.

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane (c). Subs: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O’Brien, Cooper. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma.

Ozil willing to sign new Arsenal deal despite Wenger uncertainty

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is in question, but the German international says he won’t manager Arsene Wenger‘s status as manager won’t influence his decision to stay or leave the club.

“Everything is still open,” Ozil told Bild am Sonntag. “There have been talks with Arsenal but at the moment, I’m concentrating on the current season, just like the officials at Arsenal.”

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2013, the attacker has notched 20 Premier League goals for the Gunners.

A significant factor in Ozil’s decision will be his ability to win titles, which is something that Arsenal has struggled to do over recent years.

The Gunners have hoisted the FA Cup twice in the last four seasons but Wenger’s group hasn’t been able to duplicate that success in the PL or UEFA Champions League.

“As a sportsman, you are never satisfied,” Ozil said. “You need this motivation. I would very much like to win the Champions League one day, ideally with Arsenal. I still have a year left on my contract here.”

He added: “I have always said I’m very happy at Arsenal. Everything fits here — the club, the fans and the city. Arsene Wenger was also one of the main reasons why I joined Arsenal.

“However, I also know that in football everything moves very quickly and a lot differently to what you had planned. Therefore, it would be wrong to say that my future is dependent on the coach.”

Report: Real hoping to tempt Chelsea for Hazard this summer

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

Real Madrid’s attack already features some of the world’s brightest stars, but Zinedine Zidane apparently isn’t content with his squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the reigning UEFA Champions League holders are set to bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard this summer, with Real willing to offer striker Alvaro Morata and cash to the London side.

Hazard, 26, has posted 11 goals and added four assists during the current Premier League season for Antonio Conte‘s club.

Reports out of England have recently suggested that Hazard will instead sign a new contract with Chelsea, however, Real will be banking on the fact that an opportunity to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale doesn’t come along too often.

Chelsea currently sits atop the PL on 66 points, and could be in store for a double this campaign as the club continues its path through the FA Cup.

MLS (late-night) roundup: HOU hammer CLB; MTL blow late lead to SEA

Photo credit: Houston Dynamo / Twitter: @HoustonDynamo
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

With two MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 32 more to go…

Houston Dynamo 3-1 Columbus Crew SC

If you don’t know about the #BabyDynamo, it’s time you familiarize yourself with Wilmer Cabrera’s young (average age of attacking players used on Saturday: 23.4), attack-minded (five goals scored through two games) side. Erick (no longer “Cubo”) Torres has two goals in two games after his stunner completed Saturday’s rout of Columbus; Romell Quioto is the early leader in the clubhouse for Newcomer of the Year after bagging his second in two games; and Alberth Elis looked far more comfortable in his second MLS game, tallying his first goal since arriving in the offseason.

Ola Kamara notched Columbus’s consolation goal, his first of 2017, late into second-half stoppage time.

Montreal Impact 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Seattle’s MLS Cup hangover continued, for 60 minutes at least, as Montreal raced out to a comfortable 2-0 lead on the hard, bouncy artificial playing surface at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Ignacio Piatti’s inch-perfect through ball set up Matteo Mancosu for the game’s opening goal in the 17th minute, but it Piatti’s individual effort, racing 50 yards with the ball at his feet before firing past Stefan Frei from 20 yards out, six minutes after halftime which stole the spotlight until very late on.

Jordan Morris went down to win a penalty for Seattle with fewer than 10 minutes remaining in the second half, and Nicolas Lodeiro converted to make it 2-1. Montreal held their slender margin deep into stoppage time, but Will Bruin, having entered the game just eight minutes earlier, turned home a loose ball from five yards out to snatch the defending champions’ first point of 2017.

San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

From 2-0 down after 17 minutes, to a man up after 23 minutes, to 3-2 up after 79 minutes — just like that — San Jose are level with Houston for the Western Conference’s top spot.

Erik Hurtado and Nicolas Mezquida put the visitors ahead early on, but David Ousted got himself sent off for taking down Chris Wondolowski in the open field, and the comeback was on. Wondolowski pulled one back just after the half-hour mark, before notching the assist on Nick Lima’s first MLS goal nine minutes after halftime, and Anibal Godoy made it 3-2 with 11 minutes of regular time remaining.

Sporting Kansas City 0-0 FC Dallas

With FCD opting to field a largely second-team squad (CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday), Sporting KC enjoyed over 68 percent of the game’s possession, as the defending Supporters’ Shield winners — average age of 14 players used on Saturday: 24.1 — proved too well-drilled and disciplined to allow a clear-cut scoring chance all night. Oscar Pareja leads the “play your kids” movement, and with very good reason: they’re an extremely talented, mature bunch.

Ligue 1: Monaco win again, now five points clear in title race

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) French league leader Monaco prepared for its Champions League showdown with Manchester City by beating Bordeaux 2-1, a win overshadowed by an injury to top scorer Radamel Falcao on Saturday.

Falcao, who has 24 goals this season, went to ground clutching his ribs late on after a heavy challenge from Bordeaux defender Nicolas Pallois.

The striker got back up, only to go straight down to his knees again. Although he did not need the stretcher that went on for him, preferring to hobble off, it was unclear if the injury will rule him out of Wednesday’s last-16 return leg.

“He received a violent blow to his right side,” coach Leonardo Jardim said. “I hope it’s not serious.”

Monaco’s win moved it five points clear of Nice and – although Monaco’s formidable goal tally reached 123 this season – it was a labored win against a resilient side chasing a place in the Europa League.

Teenage striker Kylian Mbappe pounced midway through the second half with his fourth goal in three games and midfielder Joao Moutinho scored a brilliant curling shot.

After good work from Falcao, the 18-year-old Mbappe finished with a crisp low shot from just inside the penalty area in the 68th minute for his 16th goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Moutinho collected a pass from Portuguese compatriot Bernardo Silva some 25 meters out to the right of the penalty area and curled a superb first-time shot into the top left without breaking stride.

“I saw it coming, but it was magnificent. The ball dipped at the last moment,” Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso said. “Sometimes you just have to appreciate a great goal.”

Moutinho’s goals for Monaco are as rare as they are for Portugal, and this was only his eighth in 117 league games.

Next week in the Champions League, Monaco has to overturn a 5-3 deficit from the first leg to advance, and will need goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to start concentrating again.

He let in a sloppy goal against City three weeks ago and an even worse one on Saturday – gifting Bordeaux a lifeline with six minutes left.

After a Monaco attack broke down, Bordeaux hopefully lofted the ball forward. There was no immediate danger as defender Jemerson collected the ball near the halfway line. But his hurried back pass was under-hit and forced Subasic to come out of the area to clear it.

But the goalkeeper waited too long. When he did clear, the ball struck Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan and then bounced back off Subasic’s face into the path of Rolan, who ran through and tapped into an empty net.

Jardim refused to criticize him.

“I said to Suba: `How many important saves have you made for us?'” Jardim said. “A lot, so stop thinking about it.”

Monaco is six points clear of third-placed Paris Saint-Germain. The defending champion travels to last-placed Lorient on Sunday.

There were plenty of goals elsewhere.

Guingamp moved up to eighth place with different scorers on target in a 5-0 home romp against relegation candidate Bastia.

Striker Emiliano Sala netted a last-minute winner as Nantes won at Montpellier 3-2 to move up to 10th.

Another late winner from midfielder Rony Lopes earned Lille a 2-1 win at Nancy, easing the club’s relegation fears. But Nancy dropped to 18th.

Ninth-placed Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Dijon.