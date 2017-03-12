More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will “define” Man City’s season

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

While the Premier League is slipping away from any club not named Chelsea, Pep Guardiola still has an opportunity to make a dent in the trophy case at Manchester City this season.

The former Barcelona manager has led to his side to third place in the PL with 11 matches remaining, however, the Citizens still have their UEFA Champions League and FA Cup hopes firmly intact as well.

Guardiola believes though that the upcoming week of fixtures will determine City’s fate this season as they resume the second leg of Champions League action against Monaco and face a critical test at home vs. Liverpool.

“The Monaco game and against Liverpool before the international break will define our season,” Guardiola told BBC Sport. “Every game you play, you have to play well, try to win and show the opponent you are there to win.

“It’s the only way you can improve as a club with a good mentality, and that is what I am going to try in my period here.

“It doesn’t matter the competition, no complaints, no regrets. Go there and try to win the game.”

Man City booked its ticket into the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday after taking care of Middlesbrough, 2-0. Meanwhile, Guardiola’s squad currently leads Monaco, 5-3, on aggregate as the two clubs head into Wednesday’s clash in France.

PL leaders Chelsea currently hold a 10-point advantage over City, who sit third in the table with 11 matches remaining.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley (Lineups, Stream)

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Liverpool’s sights continue to be set on a top four finish, and the Reds will have their chance to keep that hope alive on Sunday as they host Burnley at Anfield (Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds will be shorthanded as the Clarets come to town, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side expected to be missing captain Jordan Henderson for the third consecutive match, as well as Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge.

Meanwhile, Burnley will hope to replicate its form from August when the Clarets captured a 2-0 win at the Turf Moor. Joey Barton is expected to be available for Burnley, while Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn.

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray. Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa.

Harry Kane limps out of FA Cup quarterfinal with apparent injury

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Tottenham and England supporters alike will be holding their breath.

Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, Spurs striker Harry Kane exited the squad’s match against third-tier Millwall after going to ground moments earlier near the Millwall goal.

Kane was sent in on goal from a tight angle on the right side of the box, before unleashing a shot that forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to turn the effort out for a corner kick.

Upon replay, Kane appeared to twist his ankle as his shot was contested by a Millwall defender and immediately went to ground.

The extent of the 23-year-old’s injury is unknown at this stage, but England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be keeping a close eye ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming friendly against Germany and subsequent UEFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Southgate has yet to name his 23-man roster for the two matches, which will take place on March 22 and March 26, respectively.

Video: Davide Moscardelli delivers stunner for third-tier Italian club

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

Davide Moscardelli has made his way throughout Italian football throughout his career, and he likely scored one of his best goals on Saturday.

The 37-year-old striker picked up the ball near midfield in the first-half of this Arezzo’s match against Livorno in Italy’s Lega Pro A division, and what came next was simply fantastic.

Moscardelli managed to escape two defenders, before launching a lofted, left-footed effort from distance that left goalkeeper Luca Mazzoni stranded.

From there, Arezzo held on for the 1-0 victory, which moves the club into third place in Italy’s third division.

FA Cup Live: Spurs hope to avoid upset against Millwall

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

Following Lincoln City’s defeat to Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup action, Millwall is the lone remaining club that resides outside of the Premier League.

The question is: do the Lions have enough magic left to pull off a monumental upset against Tottenham?

Millwall has already channeled its inner Cinderella during this season’s competition, knocking off three consecutive PL opponents, with Leicester City its most recent victim in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side nearly succumbed to defeat in the fourth round after undergoing a thrilling 4-3 win against Wycombe Wanderers of League Two.

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane (c). Subs: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O’Brien, Cooper. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma.