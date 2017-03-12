Harry Kane limps out of FA Cup quarterfinal with apparent injury

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tottenham and England supporters alike will be holding their breath.

Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, Spurs striker Harry Kane exited the squad’s match against third-tier Millwall after going to ground moments earlier near the Millwall goal.

Kane was sent in on goal from a tight angle on the right side of the box, before unleashing a shot that forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to turn the effort out for a corner kick.

Upon replay, Kane appeared to twist his ankle as his shot was contested by a Millwall defender and immediately went to ground.

The extent of the 23-year-old’s injury is unknown at this stage, but England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be keeping a close eye ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming friendly against Germany and subsequent UEFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Southgate has yet to name his 23-man roster for the two matches, which will take place on March 22 and March 26, respectively.