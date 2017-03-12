More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

La Liga: After PSG comeback, Barca lose to Deportivo; Real Madrid go top

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

24 hours ago, Barcelona just about controlled their own destiny in the La Liga title race. At the end of weekend, Real Madrid, with their two-point lead and game in hand, are back in total control.

[ MORE: Saturday’s La Liga roundup — Atleti gain ground in race for 3rd ]

Deportivo La Coruña 2-1 Barcelona

If only league games were played over the course of two leagues, too, Barca might still be able to call themselves favorites for the title. Four days after overcoming a 4-0 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, all the momentum in the world on their side, Luis Enrique’s side laid an egg away to 15th-place Depor. Five minutes before halftime, Joselu fired Depor into the lead.

Barely a minute into the second half, Luis Suarez had Barca back on level terms, but that would last fewer than 30 minutes, as Alex Bergantiños reclaimed the lead for Depor with a simple, downward header at the far post in the 74th minute. The defeat snaps Barca’s 19-game unbeaten run (six straight wins) in league play.

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Of course, Barca’s defeat would mean little for Madrid if they couldn’t capitalize on the golden opportunity which presented itself. For 80 minutes, they looked destined to squander it. Antonio Sanabria fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo brought Los Blancos back to 1-1 four minutes before halftime.

Through 80 minutes, though, the sides remained deadlocked at 1-1. Then, Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s late-game goalscoring specialist, saved the day.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 26 19 5 2 69 27 42 11-3-0 8-2-2 62
 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 54 9-3-1 9-3-2 60
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 20 8-3-3 5-6-2 48
 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 4 7-3-4 8-0-5 48

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Sociedad 0-2 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 0-1 Villarreal

MLS Snapshot: MNUFC throttled by Atlanta Utd, 6-1, in home debut

Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or more): It’s going to be a long, long, long season for Minnesota United if head coach Adrian Heath doesn’t find a fix for the Loons’ terrible, disastrous, atrocious backline — and fast. What more needs to be said?

They did it in their first two games. Having been throttled by the Portland Timbers on their MLS debut a week ago, Minnesota suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Sunday, this time by the final score of 6-1, at the hands of fellow expansion side Atlanta United. Josef Martinez bagged his first three MLS goals, a hat trick on the snowy afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota, while Miguel Almiron, Atlanta’s 23-year-old, $8-million Designated Player signing, notched a brace of his own. For the non-math majors among us, 11 goals conceded in 180 minutes works out to a goal conceded every 16 minutes, 27 seconds.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Martinez skates past everyone, makes it 1-0 — 93 minutes minutes into Minnesota’s MLS tenure, a theme emerges.

13′ — Almiron does the same for 2-0 — Said theme recurs with alarmingly regularity.

52′ — Almiron smashes on the volley for 4-1 — Having pulled themselves back to 3-1 before halftime, the next goal was always going to determine this game’s direction. It went Atlanta’s way, surprisingly.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Martinez (3′, 27′, 75′), Almiron (13′, 52′), Peterson (90+3′)

Liga MX: Mexico mourns soccer-less weekend as referees strike

Photo credit: Liga MX
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican sports fans are mourning a weekend without soccer because referees refused to officiate at games in protest of the Mexican league’s decision not to impose tougher punishments on two players who shoved officials.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

In the words of Sunday’s headline in the sports newspaper Record: “We are going to miss you!”

Last week a player for Club Toluca shoved a referee after an expulsion, and a player for the America squad appeared to head-butt another referee after a call.

[ MORE: Tim Howard is back, and ready to start for USMNT again ]

The referees reported both players for “aggression”, which could have led to them being banned for a year.

But the league’s disciplinary committee punished them with eight- and 10-match suspensions for the lesser offense of “attempted aggression.”

MLS Snapshot: NYCFC thrash DCU in blistering 1st half, 4-0 win

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less more): One of the major topics prior to/early in the 2017 MLS season has been the league’s move toward Designated Players south of 30 years old — south in 25 in many instances — and with good reason. It’s certainly the way forward over the next 5-10 years. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s spend a few dozen words marveling at the way 35-year-old David Villa has — and continues to — dominate MLS. Through his first 64 regular-season MLS games, Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer’s strike rate sat at 0.64 goals per game. On Sunday, New York City FC’s leading man bagged another brace (his 11th in the club’s first 70 games of existence) as Patrick Vieira’s side thrashed D.C. United, to the tune of 4-0. Rodney Wallace starred early on, bagging the game’s opening goal and setting up Villa’s first to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, but it was Villa who won the ball back near midfield and fed Maxi Moralez for his first MLS goal six minutes before halftime, and capped the afternoon with a brilliant finish from an impossible angle 15 minutes from full-time. Villa’s bid to become the first back-to-back MVP winner in league history is off to a strong start.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Villa heads home for 2-0 — Three seasons with NYCFC, three goals scored in the club’s three home openers. Pro tip: he’s good, so maybe don’t give him five yards of space inside the 18-yard box.

39′ — Villa feed Moralez for 3-0 — For all the talent Villa possesses in his pinky finger, perhaps the most impressive thing he’s shown in MLS is a tireless work rate and commitment to the team’s cause. DP strikers aren’t typically winning the ball back on the other side of the field, let alone following that up with an inch-perfect through ball.

75′ — Villa shakes free of Birnbaum for 4-0 — Pro tip: if you find yourself one on one with Villa in the open field, you’ve already lost the battle and the war. In truth, Birnbaum did everything he could here, and did so pretty well.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: Wallace (8′), Villa (28′, 75′), Moralez (39′)

VIDEO: Bobby Wood bags late winner to aid Hamburg’s relegation fight

Photo credit: Hamburg / Twitter: @HSV
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Bobby Wood is heating up, at exactly the right time — for club and for country.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

The U.S. national team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying 12 days from now, which makes the country part pretty clear. As for club, it’s another winter-turned-spring of fighting relegation for Hamburg (Die Rothosen have finished in, or within five points of, the relegation playoff spot in each of the past four seasons), meaning every goal score and every point won are a means to survival.

[ MORE: Tim Howard is back, and ready to start for USMNT again ]

On Sunday, with his side locked up at 1-1 with eighth-place Borussia Monchengladbach — having already come back from a goal down (Andreas Christensen put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes), thanks to Filip Kostic’s 36th-minute equalizer — Wood took it upon himself to play hero in the 80th minute. It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in his last 10 games, and his ninth of the season for Hamburg (all competitions). It was a delightful goal, full of composure amid a six-yard-box scramble, which might just have USMNT fans calling for the Hawaiian-born striker to start against Honduras on March 24.