Leicester to keep Shakespeare as manager for rest of season

Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.
Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.
Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.
Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.
Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.
Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.
Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.
Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.
Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.
Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, Spurs striker Harry Kane exited the squad’s match against third-tier Millwall after going to ground moments earlier near the Millwall goal.
Kane was sent in on goal from a tight angle on the right side of the box, before unleashing a shot that forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to turn the effort out for a corner kick.
Upon replay, Kane appeared to twist his ankle as his shot was contested by a Millwall defender and immediately went to ground.
The extent of the 23-year-old’s injury is unknown at this stage, but England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be keeping a close eye ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming friendly against Germany and subsequent UEFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
Southgate has yet to name his 23-man roster for the two matches, which will take place on March 22 and March 26, respectively.