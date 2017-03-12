Leicester to keep Shakespeare as manager for rest of season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was a tough task no matter where the match would take place, but Millwall stood no chance on Sunday at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.

Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.

Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.

Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.

Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.

Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.

Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.

Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.

Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.

The hosts dominated the possession and chances, as expected, but Pochettino’s group received an unexpected and unwanted twist after 10 minutes when Harry Kane was forced out of the match with an injury.

Kane went to ground moments earlier after unleashing a powerful shot inside the area that was turned out for a corner kick.

Spurs had a penalty shout in the 24th minute as Dele Alli appeared to be dragged over in the box by Millwall’s Tony Craig, however, referee Martin Atkinson opted to play on.