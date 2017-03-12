Liga MX: Mexico mourns soccer-less weekend as referees strike

The game in 100 words (or less more): One of the major topics prior to/early in the 2017 MLS season has been the league’s move toward Designated Players south of 30 years old — south in 25 in many instances — and with good reason. It’s certainly the way forward over the next 5-10 years. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s spend a few dozen words marveling at the way 35-year-old David Villa has — and continues to — dominate MLS. Through his first 64 regular-season MLS games, Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer’s strike rate sat at 0.64 goals per game. On Sunday, New York City FC’s leading man bagged another brace (his 11th in the club’s first 70 games of existence) as Patrick Vieira’s side thrashed D.C. United, to the tune of 4-0. Rodney Wallace starred early on, bagging the game’s opening goal and setting up Villa’s first to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, but it was Villa who won the ball back near midfield and fed Maxi Moralez for his first MLS goal six minutes before halftime, and capped the afternoon with a brilliant finish from an impossible angle 15 minutes from full-time. Villa’s bid to become the first back-to-back MVP winner in league history is off to a strong start.

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Villa heads home for 2-0 — Three seasons with NYCFC, three goals scored in the club’s three home openers. Pro tip: he’s good, so maybe don’t give him five yards of space inside the 18-yard box.

.@Guaje7Villa loves home openers. Villa scores in his 3rd consecutive home opener to double the lead for @NYCFC https://t.co/SxYHx1Z6tI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

39′ — Villa feed Moralez for 3-0 — For all the talent Villa possesses in his pinky finger, perhaps the most impressive thing he’s shown in MLS is a tireless work rate and commitment to the team’s cause. DP strikers aren’t typically winning the ball back on the other side of the field, let alone following that up with an inch-perfect through ball.

Make it three for @NYCFC as Morales picks out the bottom corner. #NYCvDC https://t.co/6X2F1hMP6J — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

75′ — Villa shakes free of Birnbaum for 4-0 — Pro tip: if you find yourself one on one with Villa in the open field, you’ve already lost the battle and the war. In truth, Birnbaum did everything he could here, and did so pretty well.

Who else?@Guaje7Villa makes it four for @NYCFC with his second goal of the day. #NYCvDC https://t.co/XsW3uO5y6N — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

Men of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: Wallace (8′), Villa (28′, 75′), Moralez (39′)

