Liga MX: Mexico mourns soccer-less weekend as referees strike

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican sports fans are mourning a weekend without soccer because referees refused to officiate at games in protest of the Mexican league’s decision not to impose tougher punishments on two players who shoved officials.
In the words of Sunday’s headline in the sports newspaper Record: “We are going to miss you!”
Last week a player for Club Toluca shoved a referee after an expulsion, and a player for the America squad appeared to head-butt another referee after a call.
The referees reported both players for “aggression”, which could have led to them being banned for a year.
But the league’s disciplinary committee punished them with eight- and 10-match suspensions for the lesser offense of “attempted aggression.”