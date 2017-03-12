Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Can’s second-half blast lifts Reds at Anfield

Despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form as of late, the Reds picked up a vital three points on Sunday as they look to stay in the heated top-four race.

[ MORE: Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semifinals behind Son’s hat-trick ]

Emre Can‘s second-half blast helped push Liverpool past Burnley, 2-1, at Anfield as the Reds move to 55 points on the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is now within one point of second place side Tottenham.

The Reds took the lead on the hour mark when Can hit a low shot from distance that trickled into the corner past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

It looked as though Liverpool would go into the break trailing, but Georginio Wijnaldum made certain that level get back on level terms when he fired home from close range to equalize. 1-1.

Ashley Barnes fired the visitors in front after seven minutes when Matt Lowton delivered a sublime cross into his path. Barnes slid in perfectly to meet the ball and guided it past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the 1-0 lead.

[ MORE: Shakespeare will remain Leicester manager for rest of season ]

Liverpool began to see more of the game’s possession as the first half wore on, but both teams struggled to find chances in front of net until Wijnaldum’s 45th minute goal.

Sadio Mane had a chance to provide some insurance for the hosts in the dying minutes but the attacker’s strike was acrobatically punched over the net by Heaton.