MLS Snapshot: NYCFC thrash DCU in blistering 1st half, 4-0 win

The game in 100 words (or
less more): One of the major topics prior to/early in the 2017 MLS season has been the league’s move toward Designated Players south of 30 years old — south in 25 in many instances — and with good reason. It’s certainly the way forward over the next 5-10 years. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s spend a few dozen words marveling at the way 35-year-old David Villa has — and continues to — dominate MLS. Through his first 64 regular-season MLS games, Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer’s strike rate sat at 0.64 goals per game. On Sunday, New York City FC’s leading man bagged another brace (his 11th in the club’s first 70 games of existence) as Patrick Vieira’s side thrashed D.C. United, to the tune of 4-0. Rodney Wallace starred early on, bagging the game’s opening goal and setting up Villa’s first to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, but it was Villa who won the ball back near midfield and fed Maxi Moralez for his first MLS goal six minutes before halftime, and capped the afternoon with a brilliant finish from an impossible angle 15 minutes from full-time. Villa’s bid to become the first back-to-back MVP winner in league history is off to a strong start.
Three moments that mattered
28′ — Villa heads home for 2-0 — Three seasons with NYCFC, three goals scored in the club’s three home openers. Pro tip: he’s good, so maybe don’t give him five yards of space inside the 18-yard box.
39′ — Villa feed Moralez for 3-0 — For all the talent Villa possesses in his pinky finger, perhaps the most impressive thing he’s shown in MLS is a tireless work rate and commitment to the team’s cause. DP strikers aren’t typically winning the ball back on the other side of the field, let alone following that up with an inch-perfect through ball.
75′ — Villa shakes free of Birnbaum for 4-0 — Pro tip: if you find yourself one on one with Villa in the open field, you’ve already lost the battle and the war. In truth, Birnbaum did everything he could here, and did so pretty well.
Men of the match: David Villa
Goalscorers: Wallace (8′), Villa (28′, 75′), Moralez (39′)
Bobby Wood is heating up, at exactly the right time — for club and for country.
The U.S. national team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying 12 days from now, which makes the country part pretty clear. As for club, it’s another winter-turned-spring of fighting relegation for Hamburg (Die Rothosen have finished in, or within five points of, the relegation playoff spot in each of the past four seasons), meaning every goal score and every point won are a means to survival.
On Sunday, with his side locked up at 1-1 with eighth-place Borussia Monchengladbach — having already come back from a goal down (Andreas Christensen put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes), thanks to Filip Kostic’s 36th-minute equalizer — Wood took it upon himself to play hero in the 80th minute. It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in his last 10 games, and his ninth of the season for Hamburg (all competitions). It was a delightful goal, full of composure amid a six-yard-box scramble, which might just have USMNT fans calling for the Hawaiian-born striker to start against Honduras on March 24.
His days at Manchester United were anything but spectacular, however, Memphis Depay is out to make a name for himself once more in France.
The Lyon attacker decided that distance wasn’t an issue on Sunday when Depay scored from nearly midfield in the dying minutes of his side’s 4-0 win over Toulouse.
The 82nd minute finish was Depay’s second on the day and fifth goal since joining Lyon during the January transfer window. Lyon currently sits fourth in Ligue 1, 18 points out of the top spot — which is held by Monaco.
Watch Depay’s magical moment below.
Despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form as of late, the Reds picked up a vital three points on Sunday as they look to stay in the heated top-four race.
Emre Can‘s second-half blast helped push Liverpool past Burnley, 2-1, at Anfield as the Reds move to 55 points on the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is now within one point of second place side Tottenham.
The Reds took the lead on the hour mark when Can hit a low shot from distance that trickled into the corner past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.
It looked as though Liverpool would go into the break trailing, but Georginio Wijnaldum made certain that level get back on level terms when he fired home from close range to equalize. 1-1.
Ashley Barnes fired the visitors in front after seven minutes when Matt Lowton delivered a sublime cross into his path. Barnes slid in perfectly to meet the ball and guided it past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the 1-0 lead.
Liverpool began to see more of the game’s possession as the first half wore on, but both teams struggled to find chances in front of net until Wijnaldum’s 45th minute goal.
Sadio Mane had a chance to provide some insurance for the hosts in the dying minutes but the attacker’s strike was acrobatically punched over the net by Heaton.
When Claudio Ranieri was sacked a few weeks back it wasn’t exactly a shock, however, the decision was still questioned by players, supporters and media alike.
The early returns on interim boss Craig Shakespeare have been solid though.
Leicester City has confirmed that Shakespeare will remain the club’s manager for the remainder of the 2016/17 season after guided the Foxes to a 2-0-0 start in his first two matches in charge.
The Foxes have picked up back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City in Premier League play, giving Leicester a bit of breathing room in the club’s current relegation battle.
Three points currently separate Leicester from 18th place, which is occupied by Hull.