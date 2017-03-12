More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Not again: McClaren’s second Derby tenure ends same as his first

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

DERBY, England (AP) Derby County has fired former England manager Steve McClaren for the second time in less than two years and delivered a damning critique of his reign.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The second-tier League Championship club says there has been a “significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale.”

The 55-year-old McClaren returned to the central England club in October, following his May 2015 dismissal. Derby has won once in nine league matches and is 10 points from the playoff places with nine games remaining.

[ MORE: Spurs join Arsenal, Man City in FA Cup semis | Kane injured ]

Chairman Mel Morris says “the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental.”

McLaren is the last England manager to fail to qualify for a tournament, losing his job after 18 months in 2007 after missing out on the 2008 European Championship.

MLS: Early goal, red card resign Galaxy to 1-0 loss to Timbers

Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Twitter: @LAGalaxy
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or more): Through two weeks, the LA Galaxy’s post-Bruce Arena (and Robbie Keane) (and Landon Donovan (again)) era isn’t exactly going to plan, to say the least. Having suffered defeat in their season opener last week, to the current Supporters’ Shield holders, FC Dallas — which, understandable — a positive result was so badly needed against the Portland Timbers on Sunday. What LA ended up with, instead, was a 1-0 deficit after eight minutes, thanks to a devastating counter-attack goal scored by Diego Chara; a man disadvantage after 34 minutes, when Jelle Van Damme was sent off; and an injury to their lone remaining superstar, Giovani dos Santos, which forced him off at halftime. Portland, meanwhile, have two wins from two games and look every bit on par with the likes of FC Dallas and New York City FC in the (very, very, very early) race for the 2017 Shield.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Chara, Valeri link up on devastating counter — Sebastian Blanco‘s ball out of the back hits Chara in stride, but it’s Chara’s header that turns a run-of-the-mill counter-attacking opportunity into immediate danger for LA. Diego Valeri has acres of space to run onto the ball, and he’s as unselfish as they come, happy to make the simple square pass for Chara in the face of a wide open goal.

34′ — Guzman gets Van Damme sent off — There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s dive right in: 1) David Guzman dived; 2) Guzman appears to have seriously injured his collarbone or shoulder upon landing; 3) Van Damme made zero contact with Guzman; 4) Van Damme was also late with his challenge and arrived wildly. All things considered, everything seemed to work itself out pretty well.

90+4′ — Gleeson denies Villarreal in spectacular fashion — Jose Villarreal flicked his header on from the top of the six-yard box, which gave Jake Gleeson roughly 0.0002 seconds to react, dive low and to his right, and preserve the victory. Just an unbelievable save.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Diego Chara

Goalscorers: Chara (8′)

La Liga: After PSG comeback, Barca lose to Deportivo; Real Madrid go top

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

24 hours ago, Barcelona just about controlled their own destiny in the La Liga title race. At the end of weekend, Real Madrid, with their two-point lead and game in hand, are back in total control.

[ MORE: Saturday’s La Liga roundup — Atleti gain ground in race for 3rd ]

Deportivo La Coruña 2-1 Barcelona

If only league games were played over the course of two leagues, too, Barca might still be able to call themselves favorites for the title. Four days after overcoming a 4-0 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, all the momentum in the world on their side, Luis Enrique’s side laid an egg away to 15th-place Depor. Five minutes before halftime, Joselu fired Depor into the lead.

Barely a minute into the second half, Luis Suarez had Barca back on level terms, but that would last fewer than 30 minutes, as Alex Bergantiños reclaimed the lead for Depor with a simple, downward header at the far post in the 74th minute. The defeat snaps Barca’s 19-game unbeaten run (six straight wins) in league play.

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Of course, Barca’s defeat would mean little for Madrid if they couldn’t capitalize on the golden opportunity which presented itself. For 80 minutes, they looked destined to squander it. Antonio Sanabria fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo brought Los Blancos back to 1-1 four minutes before halftime.

Through 80 minutes, though, the sides remained deadlocked at 1-1. Then, Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s late-game goalscoring specialist, saved the day.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 26 19 5 2 69 27 42 11-3-0 8-2-2 62
 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 54 9-3-1 9-3-2 60
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 20 8-3-3 5-6-2 48
 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 4 7-3-4 8-0-5 48

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Sociedad 0-2 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 0-1 Villarreal

MLS Snapshot: MNUFC throttled by Atlanta Utd, 6-1, in home debut

Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or more): It’s going to be a long, long, long season for Minnesota United if head coach Adrian Heath doesn’t find a fix for the Loons’ terrible, disastrous, atrocious backline — and fast. What more needs to be said?

They did it in their first two games. Having been throttled by the Portland Timbers on their MLS debut a week ago, Minnesota suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Sunday, this time by the final score of 6-1, at the hands of fellow expansion side Atlanta United. Josef Martinez bagged his first three MLS goals, a hat trick on the snowy afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota, while Miguel Almiron, Atlanta’s 23-year-old, $8-million Designated Player signing, notched a brace of his own. For the non-math majors among us, 11 goals conceded in 180 minutes works out to a goal conceded every 16 minutes, 27 seconds.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Martinez skates past everyone, makes it 1-0 — 93 minutes minutes into Minnesota’s MLS tenure, a theme emerges.

13′ — Almiron does the same for 2-0 — Said theme recurs with alarmingly regularity.

52′ — Almiron smashes on the volley for 4-1 — Having pulled themselves back to 3-1 before halftime, the next goal was always going to determine this game’s direction. It went Atlanta’s way, surprisingly.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Martinez (3′, 27′, 75′), Almiron (13′, 52′), Peterson (90+3′)

Liga MX: Mexico mourns soccer-less weekend as referees strike

Photo credit: Liga MX
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican sports fans are mourning a weekend without soccer because referees refused to officiate at games in protest of the Mexican league’s decision not to impose tougher punishments on two players who shoved officials.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

In the words of Sunday’s headline in the sports newspaper Record: “We are going to miss you!”

Last week a player for Club Toluca shoved a referee after an expulsion, and a player for the America squad appeared to head-butt another referee after a call.

[ MORE: Tim Howard is back, and ready to start for USMNT again ]

The referees reported both players for “aggression”, which could have led to them being banned for a year.

But the league’s disciplinary committee punished them with eight- and 10-match suspensions for the lesser offense of “attempted aggression.”