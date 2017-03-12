Ozil willing to sign new Arsenal deal despite Wenger uncertainty

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is in question, but the German international says he won’t manager Arsene Wenger‘s status as manager won’t influence his decision to stay or leave the club.

“Everything is still open,” Ozil told Bild am Sonntag. “There have been talks with Arsenal but at the moment, I’m concentrating on the current season, just like the officials at Arsenal.”

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2013, the attacker has notched 20 Premier League goals for the Gunners.

A significant factor in Ozil’s decision will be his ability to win titles, which is something that Arsenal has struggled to do over recent years.

The Gunners have hoisted the FA Cup twice in the last four seasons but Wenger’s group hasn’t been able to duplicate that success in the PL or UEFA Champions League.

“As a sportsman, you are never satisfied,” Ozil said. “You need this motivation. I would very much like to win the Champions League one day, ideally with Arsenal. I still have a year left on my contract here.”

He added: “I have always said I’m very happy at Arsenal. Everything fits here — the club, the fans and the city. Arsene Wenger was also one of the main reasons why I joined Arsenal.

“However, I also know that in football everything moves very quickly and a lot differently to what you had planned. Therefore, it would be wrong to say that my future is dependent on the coach.”