Report: Real hoping to tempt Chelsea for Hazard this summer

With two MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 32 more to go…

Houston Dynamo 3-1 Columbus Crew SC

If you don’t know about the #BabyDynamo, it’s time you familiarize yourself with Wilmer Cabrera’s young (average age of attacking players used on Saturday: 23.4), attack-minded (five goals scored through two games) side. Erick (no longer “Cubo”) Torres has two goals in two games after his stunner completed Saturday’s rout of Columbus; Romell Quioto is the early leader in the clubhouse for Newcomer of the Year after bagging his second in two games; and Alberth Elis looked far more comfortable in his second MLS game, tallying his first goal since arriving in the offseason.

The touch. The finish. So good Cubo, so good. #HOUvCLB https://t.co/iTomoTeeK4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

Ola Kamara notched Columbus’s consolation goal, his first of 2017, late into second-half stoppage time.

Montreal Impact 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Seattle’s MLS Cup hangover continued, for 60 minutes at least, as Montreal raced out to a comfortable 2-0 lead on the hard, bouncy artificial playing surface at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Ignacio Piatti’s inch-perfect through ball set up Matteo Mancosu for the game’s opening goal in the 17th minute, but it Piatti’s individual effort, racing 50 yards with the ball at his feet before firing past Stefan Frei from 20 yards out, six minutes after halftime which stole the spotlight until very late on.

It's the Nacho show. What a run by Piatti. #MTLvSEA https://t.co/fFPRkHSiCF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

Jordan Morris went down to win a penalty for Seattle with fewer than 10 minutes remaining in the second half, and Nicolas Lodeiro converted to make it 2-1. Montreal held their slender margin deep into stoppage time, but Will Bruin, having entered the game just eight minutes earlier, turned home a loose ball from five yards out to snatch the defending champions’ first point of 2017.

San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

From 2-0 down after 17 minutes, to a man up after 23 minutes, to 3-2 up after 79 minutes — just like that — San Jose are level with Houston for the Western Conference’s top spot.

Erik Hurtado and Nicolas Mezquida put the visitors ahead early on, but David Ousted got himself sent off for taking down Chris Wondolowski in the open field, and the comeback was on. Wondolowski pulled one back just after the half-hour mark, before notching the assist on Nick Lima’s first MLS goal nine minutes after halftime, and Anibal Godoy made it 3-2 with 11 minutes of regular time remaining.

The captain delivers.@ChrisWondo with the clinical finish to bring one back for the @SJEarthquakes. #SJvVAN https://t.co/RXSFYX403X — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

You always remember your first.@nick__lima opens his MLS account to level the game 2-2. #SJvVAN https://t.co/96iBhrAVt9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

Take a bow, @a_godoy03! For the second week in a row the Panamanian scores a golazo. #SJvVAN https://t.co/kev09deaz1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017

Sporting Kansas City 0-0 FC Dallas

With FCD opting to field a largely second-team squad (CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday), Sporting KC enjoyed over 68 percent of the game’s possession, as the defending Supporters’ Shield winners — average age of 14 players used on Saturday: 24.1 — proved too well-drilled and disciplined to allow a clear-cut scoring chance all night. Oscar Pareja leads the “play your kids” movement, and with very good reason: they’re an extremely talented, mature bunch.

Elsewhere in MLS — AFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Chicago Fire 2-0 Real Salt Lake

New York Red Bulls 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union 2-2 Toronto FC

