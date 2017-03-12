More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis despite losing Kane early

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

It was a tough task no matter where the match would take place, but Millwall stood no chance on Sunday at White Hart Lane.

[ MORE: Harry Kane limps off in first half for Spurs ]

Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.

Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.

Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.

Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.

Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.

Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.

Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.

Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.

Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.

The hosts dominated the possession and chances, as expected, but Pochettino’s group received an unexpected and unwanted twist after 10 minutes when Harry Kane was forced out of the match with an injury.

Kane went to ground moments earlier after unleashing a powerful shot inside the area that was turned out for a corner kick.

[ MORE: Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will define Man City season ]

Spurs had a penalty shout in the 24th minute as Dele Alli appeared to be dragged over in the box by Millwall’s Tony Craig, however, referee Martin Atkinson opted to play on.

Leicester to keep Shakespeare as manager for rest of season

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked a few weeks back it wasn’t exactly a shock, however, the decision was still questioned by players, supporters and media alike.

[ MORE: Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis behind Son hat-trick ]

The early returns on interim boss Craig Shakespeare have been solid though.

Leicester City has confirmed that Shakespeare will remain the club’s manager for the remainder of the 2016/17 season after guided the Foxes to a 2-0-0 start in his first two matches in charge.

The Foxes have picked up back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City in Premier League play, giving Leicester a bit of breathing room in the club’s current relegation battle.

Three points currently separate Leicester from 18th place, which is occupied by Hull.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley (Lineups, Stream)

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Liverpool’s sights continue to be set on a top four finish, and the Reds will have their chance to keep that hope alive on Sunday as they host Burnley at Anfield (Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds will be shorthanded as the Clarets come to town, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side expected to be missing captain Jordan Henderson for the third consecutive match, as well as Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge.

Meanwhile, Burnley will hope to replicate its form from August when the Clarets captured a 2-0 win at the Turf Moor. Joey Barton is expected to be available for Burnley, while Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn.

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray. Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa.

Harry Kane limps out of FA Cup quarterfinal with apparent injury

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Tottenham and England supporters alike will be holding their breath.

[ MORE: Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will define Man City's season ]

Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, Spurs striker Harry Kane exited the squad’s match against third-tier Millwall after going to ground moments earlier near the Millwall goal.

Kane was sent in on goal from a tight angle on the right side of the box, before unleashing a shot that forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to turn the effort out for a corner kick.

Upon replay, Kane appeared to twist his ankle as his shot was contested by a Millwall defender and immediately went to ground.

The extent of the 23-year-old’s injury is unknown at this stage, but England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be keeping a close eye ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming friendly against Germany and subsequent UEFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Southgate has yet to name his 23-man roster for the two matches, which will take place on March 22 and March 26, respectively.

Video: Davide Moscardelli delivers stunner for third-tier Italian club

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

Davide Moscardelli has made his way throughout Italian football throughout his career, and he likely scored one of his best goals on Saturday.

The 37-year-old striker picked up the ball near midfield in the first-half of this Arezzo’s match against Livorno in Italy’s Lega Pro A division, and what came next was simply fantastic.

Moscardelli managed to escape two defenders, before launching a lofted, left-footed effort from distance that left goalkeeper Luca Mazzoni stranded.

From there, Arezzo held on for the 1-0 victory, which moves the club into third place in Italy’s third division.