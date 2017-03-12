VIDEO: Bobby Wood bags late winner to aid Hamburg’s relegation fight

Bobby Wood is heating up, at exactly the right time — for club and for country.

The U.S. national team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying 12 days from now, which makes the country part pretty clear. As for club, it’s another winter-turned-spring of fighting relegation for Hamburg (Die Rothosen have finished in, or within five points of, the relegation playoff spot in each of the past four seasons), meaning every goal score and every point won are a means to survival.

On Sunday, with his side locked up at 1-1 with eighth-place Borussia Monchengladbach — having already come back from a goal down (Andreas Christensen put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes), thanks to Filip Kostic’s 36th-minute equalizer — Wood took it upon himself to play hero in the 80th minute. It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in his last 10 games, and his ninth of the season for Hamburg (all competitions). It was a delightful goal, full of composure amid a six-yard-box scramble, which might just have USMNT fans calling for the Hawaiian-born striker to start against Honduras on March 24.

He does it for country and now he's done it for club! Bobby Wood scores the game-winner for Hamburg. 🇺🇸 #Bundesliga https://t.co/2Mmk2UUzM2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 12, 2017

