Video: Davide Moscardelli delivers stunner for third-tier Italian club

Davide Moscardelli has made his way throughout Italian football throughout his career, and he likely scored one of his best goals on Saturday.
The 37-year-old striker picked up the ball near midfield in the first-half of this Arezzo’s match against Livorno in Italy’s Lega Pro A division, and what came next was simply fantastic.
Moscardelli managed to escape two defenders, before launching a lofted, left-footed effort from distance that left goalkeeper Luca Mazzoni stranded.
From there, Arezzo held on for the 1-0 victory, which moves the club into third place in Italy’s third division.Follow @MattReedFutbol