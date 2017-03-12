More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Video: Memphis Depay stuns with midfield blast

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

His days at Manchester United were anything but spectacular, however, Memphis Depay is out to make a name for himself once more in France.

The Lyon attacker decided that distance wasn’t an issue on Sunday when Depay scored from nearly midfield in the dying minutes of his side’s 4-0 win over Toulouse.

The 82nd minute finish was Depay’s second on the day and fifth goal since joining Lyon during the January transfer window. Lyon currently sits fourth in Ligue 1, 18 points out of the top spot — which is held by Monaco.

Watch Depay’s magical moment below.

VIDEO: Bobby Wood bags late winner to aid Hamburg’s relegation fight

Photo credit: Hamburg / Twitter: @HSV
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Bobby Wood is heating up, at exactly the right time — for club and for country.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

The U.S. national team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying 12 days from now, which makes the country part pretty clear. As for club, it’s another winter-turned-spring of fighting relegation for Hamburg (Die Rothosen have finished in, or within five points of, the relegation playoff spot in each of the past four seasons), meaning every goal score and every point won are a means to survival.

[ MORE: Tim Howard is back, and ready to start for USMNT again ]

On Sunday, with his side locked up at 1-1 with eighth-place Borussia Monchengladbach — having already come back from a goal down (Andreas Christensen put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes), thanks to Filip Kostic’s 36th-minute equalizer — Wood took it upon himself to play hero in the 80th minute. It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in his last 10 games, and his ninth of the season for Hamburg (all competitions). It was a delightful goal, full of composure amid a six-yard-box scramble, which might just have USMNT fans calling for the Hawaiian-born striker to start against Honduras on March 24.

Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Can’s second-half blast lifts Reds at Anfield

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form as of late, the Reds picked up a vital three points on Sunday as they look to stay in the heated top-four race.

[ MORE: Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semifinals behind Son’s hat-trick ]

Emre Can‘s second-half blast helped push Liverpool past Burnley, 2-1, at Anfield as the Reds move to 55 points on the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is now within one point of second place side Tottenham.

The Reds took the lead on the hour mark when Can hit a low shot from distance that trickled into the corner past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

It looked as though Liverpool would go into the break trailing, but Georginio Wijnaldum made certain that level get back on level terms when he fired home from close range to equalize. 1-1.

Ashley Barnes fired the visitors in front after seven minutes when Matt Lowton delivered a sublime cross into his path. Barnes slid in perfectly to meet the ball and guided it past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the 1-0 lead.

[ MORE: Shakespeare will remain Leicester manager for rest of season ]

Liverpool began to see more of the game’s possession as the first half wore on, but both teams struggled to find chances in front of net until Wijnaldum’s 45th minute goal.

Sadio Mane had a chance to provide some insurance for the hosts in the dying minutes but the attacker’s strike was acrobatically punched over the net by Heaton.

Leicester to keep Shakespeare as manager for rest of season

Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked a few weeks back it wasn’t exactly a shock, however, the decision was still questioned by players, supporters and media alike.

[ MORE: Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis behind Son hat-trick ]

The early returns on interim boss Craig Shakespeare have been solid though.

Leicester City has confirmed that Shakespeare will remain the club’s manager for the remainder of the 2016/17 season after guided the Foxes to a 2-0-0 start in his first two matches in charge.

The Foxes have picked up back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City in Premier League play, giving Leicester a bit of breathing room in the club’s current relegation battle.

Three points currently separate Leicester from 18th place, which is occupied by Hull.

Tottenham cruises into FA Cup semis despite losing Kane early

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

It was a tough task no matter where the match would take place, but Millwall stood no chance on Sunday at White Hart Lane.

[ MORE: Harry Kane limps off in first half for Spurs ]

Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.

Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.

Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.

Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.

Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.

Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.

(Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.

Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.

Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.

The hosts dominated the possession and chances, as expected, but Pochettino’s group received an unexpected and unwanted twist after 10 minutes when Harry Kane was forced out of the match with an injury.

Kane went to ground moments earlier after unleashing a powerful shot inside the area that was turned out for a corner kick.

[ MORE: Guardiola believes upcoming fixtures will define Man City season ]

Spurs had a penalty shout in the 24th minute as Dele Alli appeared to be dragged over in the box by Millwall’s Tony Craig, however, referee Martin Atkinson opted to play on.