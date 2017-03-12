Video: Memphis Depay stuns with midfield blast

His days at Manchester United were anything but spectacular, however, Memphis Depay is out to make a name for himself once more in France.
The Lyon attacker decided that distance wasn’t an issue on Sunday when Depay scored from nearly midfield in the dying minutes of his side’s 4-0 win over Toulouse.
The 82nd minute finish was Depay’s second on the day and fifth goal since joining Lyon during the January transfer window. Lyon currently sits fourth in Ligue 1, 18 points out of the top spot — which is held by Monaco.
The U.S. national team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying 12 days from now, which makes the country part pretty clear. As for club, it’s another winter-turned-spring of fighting relegation for Hamburg (Die Rothosen have finished in, or within five points of, the relegation playoff spot in each of the past four seasons), meaning every goal score and every point won are a means to survival.
On Sunday, with his side locked up at 1-1 with eighth-place Borussia Monchengladbach — having already come back from a goal down (Andreas Christensen put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes), thanks to Filip Kostic’s 36th-minute equalizer — Wood took it upon himself to play hero in the 80th minute. It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in his last 10 games, and his ninth of the season for Hamburg (all competitions). It was a delightful goal, full of composure amid a six-yard-box scramble, which might just have USMNT fans calling for the Hawaiian-born striker to start against Honduras on March 24.
He does it for country and now he's done it for club!
Emre Can‘s second-half blast helped push Liverpool past Burnley, 2-1, at Anfield as the Reds move to 55 points on the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is now within one point of second place side Tottenham.
The Reds took the lead on the hour mark when Can hit a low shot from distance that trickled into the corner past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.
It looked as though Liverpool would go into the break trailing, but Georginio Wijnaldum made certain that level get back on level terms when he fired home from close range to equalize. 1-1.
Ashley Barnes fired the visitors in front after seven minutes when Matt Lowton delivered a sublime cross into his path. Barnes slid in perfectly to meet the ball and guided it past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the 1-0 lead.
Tottenham advanced to the FA Cup semifinals after picking up 6-0 win over Millwall, who currently plays in EFL League 1.
Sunday’s victory for Spurs means the Premier League side will join Arsenal, Manchester City and either Chelsea or Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final four.
Heung-Min Son provided Spurs with a hat-trick after netting goals on both sides of halftime. Son did beautifully to cut in on his left foot and powered a curling effort into the far corner for his first of the day.
Then, the attacker was released from a Kieran Trippier long ball before knocking home his second finish. While Son’s final strike was surely a heartbreaker for keeper Tom King, the attacker’s powerful volley snuck its way between King’s legs for the day’s final goal.
Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute when substitute Christian Eriksen netted for the hosts.
Millwall failed to clear their own box before Dele Alli chested down a skyward ball and Eriksen proceeded to smash his volley toward the far post and beyond the keeper.
Five minutes later, Spurs nearly saw their advantage double when Victor Wanyama smashed a header off the crossbar following a corner kick.
Dele Alli added a fourth late on in the match when Eriksen picked out the England international at the far post for a tap-in finish in the 72nd minute.
Spurs put the match to bed seven minutes later when Son picked out Vincent Janssen inside the Millwall box, who then tucked home the game’s fifth goal.