More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Video: Memphis Depay stuns with midfield blast

1 Comment
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

His days at Manchester United were anything but spectacular, however, Memphis Depay is out to make a name for himself once more in France.

The Lyon attacker decided that distance wasn’t an issue on Sunday when Depay scored from nearly midfield in the dying minutes of his side’s 4-0 win over Toulouse.

The 82nd minute finish was Depay’s second on the day and fifth goal since joining Lyon during the January transfer window. Lyon currently sits fourth in Ligue 1, 18 points out of the top spot — which is held by Monaco.

Watch Depay’s magical moment below.

Pique after Barca’s shock defeat: “We’re not machines”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

Just a few days after launching their incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to book their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona lost to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga.

Go figure.

[ MORE: Conte defends Chelsea’s counter

The 2-1 defeat leaves Luis Enrique’s men two points behind leaders Real Madrid (a late Sergio Ramos header saw Real fight back to beat Real Betis 2-1 on Sunday) and Zinedine Zidane’s side also have a game in hand.

Defender Gerard Pique has hit out at criticism coming Barca’s way.

“Everyone connected to Barcelona would have signed up to comeback against PSG and a defeat to Deportivo,” Pique told reporters.”That is sport. We’re not machines. After Wednesday’s effort it made it difficult to compete. We have to congratulate Deportivo, they’re deserved winners. They (Depor) also played in midweek so that is not an excuse. The fixture list is tough for everyone. Every game demands a huge effort.”

He has a point.

After the huge high of Wednesday’s win against PSG, the emotional toll that took on players and management must have been huge. Still, Pique’s comments following the incredible late drama at the Nou Camp may have come back to haunt him.

He said “tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow…” and then the defeat to Depor happens.

Buzzkill alert: As memorable as that amazing comeback was, partying into the early hours of Thursday morning may have cost Barca the Spanish title.

Shakespeare focused ahead of Leicester-Sevilla

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Leicester City is getting ready for perhaps their biggest game in club history with a new man in charge.

[ MORE: Conte defends Chelsea’s counter ]

On Sunday the appointment of Craig Shakespeare as their new manager until the end of the season was confirmed as Claudio Ranieri‘s former assistant now moves into the hotseat.

Following back-to-back 3-1 home wins in the Premier League (first against Liverpool, then against Hull City) when in charge on an interim basis, Shakespeare has eased fears that the reigning PL champs will be relegated.

Speaking ahead of Leicester’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at home against Sevilla on Tuesday, Shakespeare sent out a message that he plans to prioritize man-management and also not look past this season.

“For me how you treat and talk to people is so important. Man management is a real big component, of course there will be decisions that have to be made but as long as you explain it to people players will be happy with that,” Shakespeare said. “I’m not looking beyond this season. We have massive games coming up and we have to focus on that. We will have plenty of time in the summer to take stock and evaluate things then.”

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater also spoke about the level of respect Shakespeare has from the current squad (many reports state Ranieri lost the trust of his staff and team) and how the players know this occasion is one of the biggest nights in the Foxes history.

“He [Shakespeare] has been a pleasure to work with as manager – but he’s taken different roles as a coach. Maybe more of a step back than he is now but he worked both roles as good as each other. He helps us enjoy the football,” Drinkwater. “Just enjoy your football. Work hard, do the simple things and the rest will shine through. It’s one of the biggest games in the club’s history tomorrow. A massive thing for me is hearing the music before kick-off. There’s not really a bigger stage in club football.”

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Seville two weeks ago, Leicester needs a 1-0 win to advance to the UCL last eight in their first-ever season in the competition.

Despite their season-long struggle at the wrong end of the PL table — they are just three points above the relegation zone — this game is an opportunity to dream of glory once again.

Sevilla have stumbled in recent La Liga games, drawing against Alaves and then against Leganes at the weekend to fall behind Real Madrid in the title race. Jorge Sampaoli’s men will be fully aware that they should’ve been three of four goals ahead before Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal for Leicester in what turned out to be Ranieri’s last game in charge. Sevilla will be the favorites but we all know what Leicester are capable of if their players turn up.

An intense atmosphere awaits the Spanish side at the King Power Stadium as Leicester’s players and fans aim to invoke the spirit of their incredible title-winning season in 2015-16 and added further fuel to yet another fairytale.

Antonio Conte: “I never, ever train for counterattack”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

Many would argue that one of the biggest reasons Chelsea is sauntering towards the Premier League title is due to their penchant for deploying, and ruthlessly carrying out, successful counterattacks.

Don’t say that to their manager Antonio Conte

[ MORE: United face striker crisis

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United on Monday, the Italian coach seemed to be upset with the growing notion that his side are set up to counter.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has been stirring the pot a little bit ahead of the clash (as only he can) when he stated that this season “to be phenomenal defensively and good in counterattack is art.”

Mourinho was of course lambasted by many for setting his teams up to counter just as Chelsea are currently doing.

“I have to tell you one thing. Not only here … but I never, ever, ever train for the counterattack. Never prepare for the counterattack. Never,” Conte said. “I think the counterattack is an option, above all, if you have this type of player, players who are very, very fast. Also Costa is a counterattacking man, and Willian and Pedro.

“It’s normal to have this situation with space, so they know what they can do. For me, it’s important to train the other aspects: when we have the ball, when we stay almost always in our opponents’ half, to prepare when we are attacking. It’s very difficult to train counterattacking but it’s not my priority.”

There’s an underlying notion here that Mourinho and Conte won’t be best of friends. You saw that in their angry exchange of words following Chelsea’s 4-0 win against United in October on Mourinho’s first return to Stamford Bridge since being fired.

Even if Conte is calling for Chelsea’s fans to respect Mourinho, expect heated scenes on the sidelines. That should be expected.

After Guus Hiddink came in on an interim basis, Conte replaced Mourinho at Chelsea and inherited the vast majority of Mourinho’s players who under-performed so badly last season. He has turned them into a ruthless winning machine in a 3-4-3 formation which sees solid defense led to rapid counters, just as we saw in Chelsea’s victory at West Ham United last week.

Maybe Mourinho, despite his obvious underlying tactics, has a point…

Looking at the stats, you can argue that Chelsea’s success this season has partly come down to counterattacks. They’ve scored more counterattacking goals than any other PL teams (5) and have the pace of the likes of Pedro, Willian, Victor Moses and Eden Hazard to hurt teams on the break.

It’s not the main reason they’re 10 points clear on top of the Premier League and favorites to get past United and make the FA Cup semifinal, but it is a big factor in Conte’s success. Even he can’t deny that.

Blatter “reckless” to pay Platini $2M, new court ruling says

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Sepp Blatter was “reckless” when he paid $2 million to Michel Platini in a transaction that led both to be banned from world soccer, according to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.

[ MORE: Man United injury crisis ]

The former FIFA president also bypassed the body’s executive committee to extend Platini’s pension plan by four years – unlawfully adding more than $1 million to the former UEFA president’s retirement fund.

Details of the hearing in August were revealed in a newly published 68-page verdict written by CAS judges to explain why they dismissed Blatter’s appeal to overturn a six-year ban in December.

As an executive committee member since 2002, Platini was due a pension of 3 percent of his final FIFA stipend – $300,000 in 2015 when he was first banned – for each year of service. It would be paid annually for an equal number of years. By unilaterally supporting Platini’s request to start the plan in 1998, Blatter unlawfully created a pension fund for his former protege of $2.6 million in 2015 instead of $1.52 million, the judges noted.

“The credit awarded to Mr. Platini therefore certainly amounted to a gift as he was not entitled to such credit,” the three judges said, concluding that a six-year ban for the now 81-year-old Blatter is “not disproportionate and, indeed, reasonable and fair.”

“The standard of ethical conduct required under the (FIFA code of ethics) should be and should be seen to be applied to the FIFA President as rigorously as if not more rigorously than that applied to anyone else,” the CAS panel wrote.

The full judgment confirms details never published by the FIFA ethics and appeals committees which previously judged Blatter, the long-time president, and Platini, his expected successor.

Three separate judging panels agreed there was no verbal agreement or valid contract for Platini to receive backdated salary in 2011 for working as Blatter’s presidential adviser from 1998-2002. The soccer officials said they agreed Platini should get 1 million Swiss francs annually, but later signed a contract for 300,000 Swiss francs to ensure he did not earn more than FIFA’s then secretary general.

Platini asked for 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) – not the 2.8 million Swiss francs he was allegedly owed, the court noted – in 2010 “upon learning of `golden parachutes’ received by (former senior FIFA officials) Mr. Urs Linsi and Mr. Jerome Champagne,” the CAS ruling said.

“(Platini) went to see either the Secretary General or Finance Director of FIFA to say `you know FIFA owes me money,”‘ the ruling said.

By helping force Champagne out of FIFA as Blatter’s trusted international relations director, Platini indirectly earned the French former diplomat a seven-figure severance for his January 2010 exit.

The ruling stated that Blatter testified to recalling his verbal deal with Platini, but had “forgotten that they had a written contract (in 1999).”

“The Panel considers Mr. Blatter’s conduct in the matter as FIFA President reckless, or at least profoundly careless, as he approved the payment without checking the written contract, without asking his employees for the written contract to be checked or doing any verification whatsoever,” the judges said.

Platini, who attended the hearing as a witness, also seemed not to check his contract before requesting money that was paid in 2011, when Blatter was campaigning to win re-election.

“Mr. Platini said that he had not realized he had made a mistake about how much money was owed to him until the Swiss prosecutor showed him a copy of the August 1999 contract in September 2015,” the court said.

Swiss federal police questioned Blatter and Platini at FIFA, one day after opening proceedings against the FIFA president for suspected criminal mismanagement. Platini was described then as “between a witness and an accused person.”

Blatter has not been formally charged by Switzerland’s attorney general. He is also a stated target of an American federal investigation of corruption linked to FIFA officials.

Platini is serving a four-year ban after winning a two-year cut in his sanction from a separate CAS panel. The ban removed the former France national team captain from the UEFA presidency and the February 2016 election race to succeed Blatter.

In the ruling, CAS also noted the “habitual” bonus culture of FIFA at the time of the World Cup hosting votes in December 2010, when Russia was awarded the 2018 tournament and Qatar was given the 2022 edition.

Two days before the vote in Zurich, the FIFA finance committee approved a $200,000 annual bonus for each executive committee member to supplement then-stipends of $100,000, according to CAS.