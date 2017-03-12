Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley (Lineups, Stream)

While the Premier League is slipping away from any club not named Chelsea, Pep Guardiola still has an opportunity to make a dent in the trophy case at Manchester City this season.

The former Barcelona manager has led to his side to third place in the PL with 11 matches remaining, however, the Citizens still have their UEFA Champions League and FA Cup hopes firmly intact as well.

Guardiola believes though that the upcoming week of fixtures will determine City’s fate this season as they resume the second leg of Champions League action against Monaco and face a critical test at home vs. Liverpool.

“The Monaco game and against Liverpool before the international break will define our season,” Guardiola told BBC Sport. “Every game you play, you have to play well, try to win and show the opponent you are there to win.

“It’s the only way you can improve as a club with a good mentality, and that is what I am going to try in my period here.

“It doesn’t matter the competition, no complaints, no regrets. Go there and try to win the game.”

Man City booked its ticket into the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday after taking care of Middlesbrough, 2-0. Meanwhile, Guardiola’s squad currently leads Monaco, 5-3, on aggregate as the two clubs head into Wednesday’s clash in France.

PL leaders Chelsea currently hold a 10-point advantage over City, who sit third in the table with 11 matches remaining.