Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley (Lineups, Stream)

Liverpool’s sights continue to be set on a top four finish, and the Reds will have their chance to keep that hope alive on Sunday as they host Burnley at Anfield (Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds will be shorthanded as the Clarets come to town, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side expected to be missing captain Jordan Henderson for the third consecutive match, as well as Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge.
Meanwhile, Burnley will hope to replicate its form from August when the Clarets captured a 2-0 win at the Turf Moor. Joey Barton is expected to be available for Burnley, while Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn.
Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray. Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa.