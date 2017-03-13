More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Blatter “reckless” to pay Platini $2M, new court ruling says

Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Sepp Blatter was “reckless” when he paid $2 million to Michel Platini in a transaction that led both to be banned from world soccer, according to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.

The former FIFA president also bypassed the body’s executive committee to extend Platini’s pension plan by four years – unlawfully adding more than $1 million to the former UEFA president’s retirement fund.

Details of the hearing in August were revealed in a newly published 68-page verdict written by CAS judges to explain why they dismissed Blatter’s appeal to overturn a six-year ban in December.

As an executive committee member since 2002, Platini was due a pension of 3 percent of his final FIFA stipend – $300,000 in 2015 when he was first banned – for each year of service. It would be paid annually for an equal number of years. By unilaterally supporting Platini’s request to start the plan in 1998, Blatter unlawfully created a pension fund for his former protege of $2.6 million in 2015 instead of $1.52 million, the judges noted.

“The credit awarded to Mr. Platini therefore certainly amounted to a gift as he was not entitled to such credit,” the three judges said, concluding that a six-year ban for the now 81-year-old Blatter is “not disproportionate and, indeed, reasonable and fair.”

“The standard of ethical conduct required under the (FIFA code of ethics) should be and should be seen to be applied to the FIFA President as rigorously as if not more rigorously than that applied to anyone else,” the CAS panel wrote.

The full judgment confirms details never published by the FIFA ethics and appeals committees which previously judged Blatter, the long-time president, and Platini, his expected successor.

Three separate judging panels agreed there was no verbal agreement or valid contract for Platini to receive backdated salary in 2011 for working as Blatter’s presidential adviser from 1998-2002. The soccer officials said they agreed Platini should get 1 million Swiss francs annually, but later signed a contract for 300,000 Swiss francs to ensure he did not earn more than FIFA’s then secretary general.

Platini asked for 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) – not the 2.8 million Swiss francs he was allegedly owed, the court noted – in 2010 “upon learning of `golden parachutes’ received by (former senior FIFA officials) Mr. Urs Linsi and Mr. Jerome Champagne,” the CAS ruling said.

“(Platini) went to see either the Secretary General or Finance Director of FIFA to say `you know FIFA owes me money,”‘ the ruling said.

By helping force Champagne out of FIFA as Blatter’s trusted international relations director, Platini indirectly earned the French former diplomat a seven-figure severance for his January 2010 exit.

The ruling stated that Blatter testified to recalling his verbal deal with Platini, but had “forgotten that they had a written contract (in 1999).”

“The Panel considers Mr. Blatter’s conduct in the matter as FIFA President reckless, or at least profoundly careless, as he approved the payment without checking the written contract, without asking his employees for the written contract to be checked or doing any verification whatsoever,” the judges said.

Platini, who attended the hearing as a witness, also seemed not to check his contract before requesting money that was paid in 2011, when Blatter was campaigning to win re-election.

“Mr. Platini said that he had not realized he had made a mistake about how much money was owed to him until the Swiss prosecutor showed him a copy of the August 1999 contract in September 2015,” the court said.

Swiss federal police questioned Blatter and Platini at FIFA, one day after opening proceedings against the FIFA president for suspected criminal mismanagement. Platini was described then as “between a witness and an accused person.”

Blatter has not been formally charged by Switzerland’s attorney general. He is also a stated target of an American federal investigation of corruption linked to FIFA officials.

Platini is serving a four-year ban after winning a two-year cut in his sanction from a separate CAS panel. The ban removed the former France national team captain from the UEFA presidency and the February 2016 election race to succeed Blatter.

In the ruling, CAS also noted the “habitual” bonus culture of FIFA at the time of the World Cup hosting votes in December 2010, when Russia was awarded the 2018 tournament and Qatar was given the 2022 edition.

Two days before the vote in Zurich, the FIFA finance committee approved a $200,000 annual bonus for each executive committee member to supplement then-stipends of $100,000, according to CAS.

Mourinho, Man United injury crisis: Who will play up front?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT

With top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended, plus other forward options Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney all injured, suddenly Jose Mourinho has no fit strikers available for Manchester United’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea on Monday.

These are the kind of situations Mourinho thrives in.

Backs against the wall, without key players and feeling like the world is against them as he returns to Stamford Bridge for the second time this season with United following his firing by Chelsea last season, the siege mentality will be strong with Mourinho and his players.

Given Zlatan, Martial, Rashford and Rooney are all out for the trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea, how will Mourinho line his team up?

Here are a few options…

Option 1 – Chuck Marouane Fellaini up there and move to a back three to shore things up defensively. A 3-4-3 worked fairly well in Rostov last week.

—- De Gea —-

—- Bailly —- Smalling —- Rojo —-

—– Valencia —- Herrera —- Pogba —- Shaw —-

—- Mkhitaryan —- Fellaini —- Mata —–

Option 2 – Start with no central forward and just have three interchangeable wingers up top to bamboozle Chelsea. Mourinho did it when he was Chelsea manager in 2013-14 and went to Old Trafford…

—- De Gea —-

—- Valencia —- Bailly —- Smalling —- Rojo —-

—- Herrera —– Carrick —- Pogba —-

—- Mkhitaryan —- Mata —- Lingard —-

Option 3 – Go for a solid 4-5-1 with Fellaini as the target man. Try to hold Chelsea for extra time and PKs. This is Mourinho, after all, the master of parking the bus and getting unexpected results away from home.

—- De Gea —-

—- Valencia —- Bailly —- Smalling —- Rojo —-

—– Mkhitaryan  —- Herrera —– Carrick —- Pogba —- Lingard —–

—- Fellaini —-

Not again: McClaren’s second Derby tenure ends same as his first

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

DERBY, England (AP) Derby County has fired former England manager Steve McClaren for the second time in less than two years and delivered a damning critique of his reign.

The second-tier League Championship club says there has been a “significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale.”

The 55-year-old McClaren returned to the central England club in October, following his May 2015 dismissal. Derby has won once in nine league matches and is 10 points from the playoff places with nine games remaining.

Chairman Mel Morris says “the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental.”

McLaren is the last England manager to fail to qualify for a tournament, losing his job after 18 months in 2007 after missing out on the 2008 European Championship.

MLS: Early goal, red card resign Galaxy to 1-0 loss to Timbers

Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Twitter: @LAGalaxy
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or more): Through two weeks, the LA Galaxy’s post-Bruce Arena (and Robbie Keane) (and Landon Donovan (again)) era isn’t exactly going to plan, to say the least. Having suffered defeat in their season opener last week, to the current Supporters’ Shield holders, FC Dallas — which, understandable — a positive result was so badly needed against the Portland Timbers on Sunday. What LA ended up with, instead, was a 1-0 deficit after eight minutes, thanks to a devastating counter-attack goal scored by Diego Chara; a man disadvantage after 34 minutes, when Jelle Van Damme was sent off; and an injury to their lone remaining superstar, Giovani dos Santos, which forced him off at halftime. Portland, meanwhile, have two wins from two games and look every bit on par with the likes of FC Dallas and New York City FC in the (very, very, very early) race for the 2017 Shield.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Chara, Valeri link up on devastating counter — Sebastian Blanco‘s ball out of the back hits Chara in stride, but it’s Chara’s header that turns a run-of-the-mill counter-attacking opportunity into immediate danger for LA. Diego Valeri has acres of space to run onto the ball, and he’s as unselfish as they come, happy to make the simple square pass for Chara in the face of a wide open goal.

34′ — Guzman gets Van Damme sent off — There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s dive right in: 1) David Guzman dived; 2) Guzman appears to have seriously injured his collarbone or shoulder upon landing; 3) Van Damme made zero contact with Guzman; 4) Van Damme was also late with his challenge and arrived wildly. All things considered, everything seemed to work itself out pretty well.

90+4′ — Gleeson denies Villarreal in spectacular fashion — Jose Villarreal flicked his header on from the top of the six-yard box, which gave Jake Gleeson roughly 0.0002 seconds to react, dive low and to his right, and preserve the victory. Just an unbelievable save.

Men of the match: Diego Chara

Goalscorers: Chara (8′)

La Liga: After PSG comeback, Barca lose to Deportivo; Real Madrid go top

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

24 hours ago, Barcelona just about controlled their own destiny in the La Liga title race. At the end of weekend, Real Madrid, with their two-point lead and game in hand, are back in total control.

Deportivo La Coruña 2-1 Barcelona

If only league games were played over the course of two leagues, too, Barca might still be able to call themselves favorites for the title. Four days after overcoming a 4-0 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, all the momentum in the world on their side, Luis Enrique’s side laid an egg away to 15th-place Depor. Five minutes before halftime, Joselu fired Depor into the lead.

Barely a minute into the second half, Luis Suarez had Barca back on level terms, but that would last fewer than 30 minutes, as Alex Bergantiños reclaimed the lead for Depor with a simple, downward header at the far post in the 74th minute. The defeat snaps Barca’s 19-game unbeaten run (six straight wins) in league play.

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Of course, Barca’s defeat would mean little for Madrid if they couldn’t capitalize on the golden opportunity which presented itself. For 80 minutes, they looked destined to squander it. Antonio Sanabria fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo brought Los Blancos back to 1-1 four minutes before halftime.

Through 80 minutes, though, the sides remained deadlocked at 1-1. Then, Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s late-game goalscoring specialist, saved the day.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 26 19 5 2 69 27 42 11-3-0 8-2-2 62
 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 54 9-3-1 9-3-2 60
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 20 8-3-3 5-6-2 48
 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 4 7-3-4 8-0-5 48

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Sociedad 0-2 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 0-1 Villarreal