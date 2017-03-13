Draw decided, which FA Cup final carries most allure?

Fun little exercise to close down the night.
For the first time in a half decade, the FA Cup semifinalists are Premier League powers; Manchester City joins London trio Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur in the final four.
The semis provide four possible permutations for the FA Cup final, which will come our way one week after the Premier League closes up shop until August.
[ MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd | 3 things from JPW ]
With Spurs facing Chelsea and Man City drawing Arsenal, which final carries the widest appeal?
4. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — How fortunate is the FA that Spurs and City would be the least interesting of our hypotheses? We wouldn’t mind a grudge match following the 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Jan. 22, and Pep Guardiola has yet to outfox Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs needed a replay to beat City in the 1981 final.
3. Chelsea vs. Manchester City — City will have spent the last many weeks staring up at Chelsea — barring a Blues collapse in the PL — and the Guardiola-Antonio Conte tactical battle would hit stage three. Chelsea beat City at the Etihad in December, and there will be one more before this hypothetical final.
2. Arsenal vs. Chelsea — The Blues will likely have clinched the Premier League one week earlier, and Antonio Conte will be going for the double. Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger could very well be hoping to see of his Arsenal career with one last bit of hardware. Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 in the 2002 final, Wenger’s second of six titles.
1. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — A North London Derby to (probably) close off Arsene Wenger’s tenure as Gunners’ boss? There hasn’t been one yet. Easy No. 1, a win that could inspire a song just as memorable as, “We won the league at White Hart Lane”.
Agree? Disagree? How would you rank them? Hit the comments section.