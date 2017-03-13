More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Four takeaways from MLS Week 2

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

Four teams are 2-0 and just two are winless after two weeks of MLS 2017, and there are several surprises amongst that sextet with zeroes in one column.

That’s where we’ll begin our look around Major League Soccer following another wild weekend.

[ MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd | 3 things from JPW ]

Awful dismissal puts LA in (more) unfamiliar territory

Embellishing Portland Timbers players sold referee Baldomero Toledo on a pair of yellow cards for Jelle van Damme in what effectively doomed the Galaxy’s comeback bid in California.

That leaves the Galaxy at 0-2 for the first time since 2001, and both of these losses came at home. In a league where home losses have been rare, it’s shocking to see LA staring down that mark.

They’ll be fine — both sides were missing stars on Sunday, and the Galaxy still nearly found a point — but perhaps LA faces a tougher road to the playoffs than previous seasons as new manager Curt Onalfo and several new Galaxy players learn each other.

Minnesota United is in a heap of trouble

Either of the Loons’ season-opening 5-1 losses could be chalked off as relatively insignificant, but the fact that both the debut defeat at Portland and Sunday’s battering by visiting Atlanta United showcased woefully inept defending says Minnesota has a legit shot at one of the worst records of all-time.

No team has won less than six matches in a season since DC United won three in 2013. Minnesota will be hard-pressed to hit the six figure, though perhaps the MLS experience of Bobby Shuttleworth — thrust into the lineup after a Sunday injury to John Alvbage — can help stem the bleeding.

Two-and-oh-my

Three of the four teams to start the year 2-0 missed the playoffs last season.

Perhaps none is more impressive than the start from Wilmer Cabrera’s Houston Dynamo, but since we covered that last week let’s deal with the others. We’ll also leave Portland be for now.

There was supposed to be an adjustment process for the New York Red Bulls without Dax McCarty, but Jesse Marsch is proving that doubting him is futile.

[ MORE: Conte is becoming what Mourinho was ]

New York’s bunch now boasts a win on little rest (and cross-continent travel) in a rambunctious Bobby Dodd Stadium as well as a 1-0 win against Colorado. Credit Sean Davis for a lot of that, as the 24-year-old has a league-best 7 tackles.

Then there’s San Jose, who went full “Goonies” in erasing Vancouver’s 2-0 lead on Saturday, one week after toppling Montreal 1-0. Yes, the Quakes were aided by a 23rd minute red card to Vancouver keeper David Ousted, but they also needed to come out of the gates well for embattled boss Dominic Kinnear. They are doing just that, and Anibal Godoy has been a massive part of San Jose’s success.

Philly’s very secret weapon

The Union have a pair of draws to open the season, and both are impressive for any number of reasons. Keeping Vancouver to a 0-0 result in British Columbia on Opening Weekend was nice, but dealing with blowing a lead against Toronto only to fight back for a point is next level.

One player who’s been hard to miss in both matches in 20-year-old center midfielder Derrick Jones, the Ghana-born U.S. U-20 man who’s come through the Union system from academy to USL to MLS. Sure there will be growing pains for the 6-foot-3, lightning quick Jones, but through two games he’s looking like a bonafide USMNT prospect.

BONUS: David Villa is still really, really good

When he came over from La Liga off a 13-goal season, we shouldn’t have been looking at his age. We’ll leave the rest of this takeaway to Andy Edwards’ recap of New York City FC’s 4-0 defeat of DC United.

WATCH: LA Galaxy burns diving Timbers with hilarious video

@LAGalaxy
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

When you can’t get even, at least thoroughly embarrass your opponent through the power of social media.

The LA Galaxy team have possibly produced the funniest sports team directed video on record after a pair of Portland flops sent LA captain Jelle van Damme to showers.

[ MORE: UCL Tuesday preview ]

Referee Baldomero Toledo was fooled by the diving of Diego Chara and David Guzman on Sunday. In Guzman’s case, he actually injured his leg in the process of embellishment.

The yellows sent LA down a man, and the Galaxy was unable to comeback from a 1-0 deficit. But holy moly, is this funny. “Star Wars” and “Top Gun” make appearances.

This is why @LAGalaxy is one of the best Twitter follows in the game.

UCL Tuesday: Leicester, Porto look to score comebacks

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

There have been surprises in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16, but rarely has it dealt with who’s won or lost.

Yes, Barcelona came back to beat Paris Saint-Germain in an all-timer, but Barca was favored to win. And the only thing eyebrow-raising about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s wins were the margins of victory.

[ MORE: Mourinho zings Chelsea fans ]

The favorites of Tuesday’s match-ups also lead after one leg, but what are the chances either script gets flipped by early evening?

Juventus vs. Porto — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Juventus leads 2-0

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored two minutes apart at the Estadio do Dragao on Feb. 22, a pair of goals that sank Porto’s hopes significantly.

Juve hasn’t lost since Jan. 15, though there’s a slight dent in their armor when it comes to defense. The Old Lady has allowed a goal in each of its last three matches. Porto has blasted its last two league foes by a combined score of 11-0, but can it step up in class and scoop a two-goal win at Juventus Stadium?

Leicester City vs. Sevilla — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Sevilla leads 2-1

Can the Foxes make use of Jamie Vardy‘s road goal and spring one more surprising result in Europe? The Foxes and Claudio Ranieri were controlled by Sevilla in a 2-1 road loss, but Craig Shakespeare’s in charge for the return leg.

Leicester star midfielder Danny Drinkwater remains excited by the Foxes’ standing in Europe, and to be home at the King Power Stadium for such an occasion has him fired up.

“A massive thing for me is hearing the music,” he adds. “Tingle down the spine, you want to kick off as soon as you can. There is not a bigger stage in club football so more games of that the better for players, for the club.”

The time may be right; Sevilla is not flying, having drawn two-straight La Liga matches against non-powers Alaves and Leganes.

Mourinho: Chelsea fans can call me Judas, but I am No. 1

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho was understandably fired up after 10-man Manchester United was dismissed from the FA Cup at the hands of his former club Chelsea.

[ MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd | 3 things from JPW ]

Despite ripping official Michael Oliver for sending off Ander Herrera, the United boss did show his trademark sense of humor and sardonic wit when asked about the Stamford Bridge crowd calling him “Judas”.

Here’s Mourinho on criticism from Chelsea’s fans.

“They can call me what they want,” he said. “I’m a professional. I defend my club. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the number one.

“When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. But until this moment Judas is number one.”

Not a turn of phrase you’ll hear too often. United next faces Chelsea on April 16 at Old Trafford.

Mourinho wished referee Oliver “many congratulations” after loss

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho didn’t want to speak about the red card earned by Ander Herrera for a pair of first half fouls on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

But he was happy to talk about the man who made those calls.

Manchester United’s boss ripped into referee Michael Oliver after Chelsea eliminated the Red Devils from the FA Cup at the quarterfinals with a 1-0 decision at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

[ MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd | 3 things from JPW ]

From the BBC:

“We can compare the decisions of the two yellow cards, in this case with others which were not given.

“I don’t want to go in that direction. Michael Oliver is a referee with fantastic potential but in four matches he has given three penalties and a red card. I cannot change that.

“I shook his hand and said many congratulations.”

That’s fire from Mourinho, and certainly boils over to reach his lesser moments in self-control. It’s one thing to criticize a call, or a referee, but insinuating bias is prime “Mourinho off the rails” country.

That said, we certainly understand why he was fired up.