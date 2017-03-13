LIVE: Chelsea vs. Man United in FA Cup quarterfinal

Two Premier League giants clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday as PL leaders Chelsea battle with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho for the final FA Cup semifinal berth.
Ahead of the FA Cu quarterfinal much of the talk has been about Chelsea’s counterattacking style, something manager Antonio Conte has dismissed after some comments from Mourinho, while United have a striker crisis with none of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial available for this game.
In team news Chelsea start with Nemanja Matic and Willian in place of Cesc Fabregas and Pedro.
United start Marcus Rashford despite doubts over his fitness, while Mourinho starts with a three-man central defense once again with Matteo Darmian in a left wing back role and Antonio Valencia at right wing back.
Click on the link above to follow live updates on the game, while I will be in attendance at Stamford Bride and have analysis, reaction and much more.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata