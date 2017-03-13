Malawi withdraws from African Cup qualifying, has no money

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) The Malawi soccer association says it will withdraw from the qualifying competition for the 2019 African Cup of Nations because it can’t afford to fund its team’s campaign.
The Football Association of Malawi says it still needs to officially inform the Confederation of African Football of its intention to withdraw. It says it’s also pulling out of next year’s African Nations Championship.
Malawi is likely to face financial penalties and could be suspended from future tournaments.
The FAM says in a statement it is “fully aware of the negative implications” but the situation “cannot be avoided looking at the current level of desperation.”
Malawi also put on hold a search for a new head coach. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was one of the candidates.
Gilmour, just 15, has already been involved in training with Rangers’ first team this season, was close to making their first team squad for a recent cup game and the midfielder plays for Scotland at U-20 international level. Per the report, Gilmour is wanted by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and both Manchester City and Manchester United.
As for Dutch youth international Redan, the 16-year-old striker is also being tracked by Chelsea with City, United and RB Leipzig all said to be interested in enticing the youngster away from Ajax despite the Amsterdam club having an exemplary record of bringing through and nurturing young talent.
Chelsea’s policy of stockpiling the best young talent in Europe has come under plenty of criticism in recent years but it’s hard to stop their model.
The Blues currently have over 40 players out on loan across the UK and Europe, with plenty of the most talented youngsters in the game signed up. Yet, when you look to their first team in recent years its tough to see any of their academy products who’ve broken through.
Reports linking Chelsea with a move for Gilmour and Redan seem very similar to that of Karamoko Dembele heading to Manchester City. Videos of the 13-year-old playing have gone viral and he has already played for Celtic’s U-21 side in Scotland.
If you were a youngster, where would you go? To Chelsea, Manchester United or Barcelona for big bucks, or to a team like Ajax, Southampton or Celtic where you’ll likely get regular minutes and develop at a faster rate?
It’s an intriguing situation to be in for these young players and if you look at the players who have come through Chelsea’s academy and ended up joining other clubs after loans spells, most have gone on to very successful professional careers.
Below is video of Gilmour and Redan, who could be the next big things on the block in west London…
Harry Kane came off injured in their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Millwall on Sunday and the north London club face an anxious wait to find out the severity of his injury.
Spurs lost Kane with a left ankle injury for over six weeks in October and November and they dropped points against West Brom, Bournemouth and Leicester. It’s not inconceivable to believe that the Premier League’s leading goalscorer — he has 19 for the season — would’ve found the net and made the difference in those games.
Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after the 6-0 win over third-tier Millwall that Kane’s injury is similar to the one which kept him out for six weeks earlier this season.
“He twisted his ankle. Now we wait, assess and see what happened,” Pochettino said. “It is the same ankle as he injured against Sunderland. We hope it’s not a big issue but it looks similar [to the injury earlier in the season]. It will be difficult for him to play against Southampton.”
Big injuries have been interspersed throughout this season for Spurs.
It’s easy to speculate what could’ve been but look at Chelsea. They’ve missed Diego Costa and Eden Hazard for a game here and there, but the rest of their team has been settled and injury free. Like Leicester last season, injuries need to be kind to you and Kane’s latest ankle ailment has once again come at a bad time for Tottenham.
With Premier League games coming up against Southampton, Burnley and Watford, all three are encounters Spurs should win to try and put the pressure on Chelsea. Still, with Kane likely to be out for those matches, his untimely absence could once again scupper Spurs’ title chances. That’s not to say Heung-Min Son and Vincent Janssen won’t step up in Kane’s absence but Pochettino would obviously rather have Kane fit and healthy.
Injuries won’t be the determining factor in where Spurs finish this season, but they will have played a big part.
The 2-1 defeat leaves Luis Enrique’s men two points behind leaders Real Madrid (a late Sergio Ramos header saw Real fight back to beat Real Betis 2-1 on Sunday) and Zinedine Zidane’s side also have a game in hand.
Defender Gerard Pique has hit out at criticism coming Barca’s way.
“Everyone connected to Barcelona would have signed up to comeback against PSG and a defeat to Deportivo,” Pique told reporters.”That is sport. We’re not machines. After Wednesday’s effort it made it difficult to compete. We have to congratulate Deportivo, they’re deserved winners. They (Depor) also played in midweek so that is not an excuse. The fixture list is tough for everyone. Every game demands a huge effort.”
He has a point.
After the huge high of Wednesday’s win against PSG, the emotional toll that took on players and management must have been huge. Still, Pique’s comments following the incredible late drama at the Nou Camp may have come back to haunt him.
He said “tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow…” and then the defeat to Depor happens.
Buzzkill alert: As memorable as that amazing comeback was, partying into the early hours of Thursday morning may have cost Barca the Spanish title.
On Sunday the appointment of Craig Shakespeare as their new manager until the end of the season was confirmed as Claudio Ranieri‘s former assistant now moves into the hotseat.
Following back-to-back 3-1 home wins in the Premier League (first against Liverpool, then against Hull City) when in charge on an interim basis, Shakespeare has eased fears that the reigning PL champs will be relegated.
Speaking ahead of Leicester’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at home against Sevilla on Tuesday, Shakespeare sent out a message that he plans to prioritize man-management and also not look past this season.
“For me how you treat and talk to people is so important. Man management is a real big component, of course there will be decisions that have to be made but as long as you explain it to people players will be happy with that,” Shakespeare said. “I’m not looking beyond this season. We have massive games coming up and we have to focus on that. We will have plenty of time in the summer to take stock and evaluate things then.”
Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater also spoke about the level of respect Shakespeare has from the current squad (many reports state Ranieri lost the trust of his staff and team) and how the players know this occasion is one of the biggest nights in the Foxes history.
“He [Shakespeare] has been a pleasure to work with as manager – but he’s taken different roles as a coach. Maybe more of a step back than he is now but he worked both roles as good as each other. He helps us enjoy the football,” Drinkwater. “Just enjoy your football. Work hard, do the simple things and the rest will shine through. It’s one of the biggest games in the club’s history tomorrow. A massive thing for me is hearing the music before kick-off. There’s not really a bigger stage in club football.”
Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Seville two weeks ago, Leicester needs a 1-0 win to advance to the UCL last eight in their first-ever season in the competition.
Despite their season-long struggle at the wrong end of the PL table — they are just three points above the relegation zone — this game is an opportunity to dream of glory once again.
Sevilla have stumbled in recent La Liga games, drawing against Alaves and then against Leganes at the weekend to fall behind Real Madrid in the title race. Jorge Sampaoli’s men will be fully aware that they should’ve been three of four goals ahead before Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal for Leicester in what turned out to be Ranieri’s last game in charge. Sevilla will be the favorites but we all know what Leicester are capable of if their players turn up.
An intense atmosphere awaits the Spanish side at the King Power Stadium as Leicester’s players and fans aim to invoke the spirit of their incredible title-winning season in 2015-16 and added further fuel to yet another fairytale.