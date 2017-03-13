UCL Tuesday: Leicester, Porto look to score comebacks

There have been surprises in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16, but rarely has it dealt with who’s won or lost.
Yes, Barcelona came back to beat Paris Saint-Germain in an all-timer, but Barca was favored to win. And the only thing eyebrow-raising about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s wins were the margins of victory.
The favorites of Tuesday’s match-ups also lead after one leg, but what are the chances either script gets flipped by early evening?
Juventus vs. Porto — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Juventus leads 2-0
Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored two minutes apart at the Estadio do Dragao on Feb. 22, a pair of goals that sank Porto’s hopes significantly.
Juve hasn’t lost since Jan. 15, though there’s a slight dent in their armor when it comes to defense. The Old Lady has allowed a goal in each of its last three matches. Porto has blasted its last two league foes by a combined score of 11-0, but can it step up in class and scoop a two-goal win at Juventus Stadium?
Leicester City vs. Sevilla — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Sevilla leads 2-1
Can the Foxes make use of Jamie Vardy‘s road goal and spring one more surprising result in Europe? The Foxes and Claudio Ranieri were controlled by Sevilla in a 2-1 road loss, but Craig Shakespeare’s in charge for the return leg.
Leicester star midfielder Danny Drinkwater remains excited by the Foxes’ standing in Europe, and to be home at the King Power Stadium for such an occasion has him fired up.
“A massive thing for me is hearing the music,” he adds. “Tingle down the spine, you want to kick off as soon as you can. There is not a bigger stage in club football so more games of that the better for players, for the club.”
The time may be right; Sevilla is not flying, having drawn two-straight La Liga matches against non-powers Alaves and Leganes.