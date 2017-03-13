VIDEO: Mourinho, Conte clash on sidelines

With Ander Herrera shown a red card in the first half of Chelsea’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Manchester United on Monday at Stamford Bridge, there was extreme tension in the west London air.
That was before Conte and Mourinho had to be separated on the sidelines as the latter complained about Marcos Alonso going down under a heavy challenge.
Not only was Mourinho clashing with Conte on the sidelines, but he was also reminding Chelsea’s fans sat around the dugout how many Premier League titles he’d won them by holding up three fingers when verbal abuse came his way.
Watch the video below to see Mourinho and Conte go at it, as referee Michael Oliver stopped the game soon after to try and calm them both down.
United start Marcus Rashford despite doubts over his fitness, while Mourinho starts with a three-man central defense once again with Matteo Darmian in a left wing back role and Antonio Valencia at right wing back.
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) The Malawi soccer association says it will withdraw from the qualifying competition for the 2019 African Cup of Nations because it can’t afford to fund its team’s campaign.
The Football Association of Malawi says it still needs to officially inform the Confederation of African Football of its intention to withdraw. It says it’s also pulling out of next year’s African Nations Championship.
Malawi is likely to face financial penalties and could be suspended from future tournaments.
The FAM says in a statement it is “fully aware of the negative implications” but the situation “cannot be avoided looking at the current level of desperation.”
Malawi also put on hold a search for a new head coach. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was one of the candidates.
Gilmour, just 15, has already been involved in training with Rangers’ first team this season, was close to making their first team squad for a recent cup game and the midfielder plays for Scotland at U-20 international level. Per the report, Gilmour is wanted by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and both Manchester City and Manchester United.
As for Dutch youth international Redan, the 16-year-old striker is also being tracked by Chelsea with City, United and RB Leipzig all said to be interested in enticing the youngster away from Ajax despite the Amsterdam club having an exemplary record of bringing through and nurturing young talent.
Chelsea’s policy of stockpiling the best young talent in Europe has come under plenty of criticism in recent years but it’s hard to stop their model.
The Blues currently have over 40 players out on loan across the UK and Europe, with plenty of the most talented youngsters in the game signed up. Yet, when you look to their first team in recent years its tough to see any of their academy products who’ve broken through.
Reports linking Chelsea with a move for Gilmour and Redan seem very similar to that of Karamoko Dembele heading to Manchester City. Videos of the 13-year-old playing have gone viral and he has already played for Celtic’s U-21 side in Scotland.
If you were a youngster, where would you go? To Chelsea, Manchester United or Barcelona for big bucks, or to a team like Ajax, Southampton or Celtic where you’ll likely get regular minutes and develop at a faster rate?
It’s an intriguing situation to be in for these young players and if you look at the players who have come through Chelsea’s academy and ended up joining other clubs after loans spells, most have gone on to very successful professional careers.
Below is video of Gilmour and Redan, who could be the next big things on the block in west London…
Harry Kane came off injured in their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Millwall on Sunday and the north London club face an anxious wait to find out the severity of his injury.
Spurs lost Kane with a left ankle injury for over six weeks in October and November and they dropped points against West Brom, Bournemouth and Leicester. It’s not inconceivable to believe that the Premier League’s leading goalscorer — he has 19 for the season — would’ve found the net and made the difference in those games.
Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after the 6-0 win over third-tier Millwall that Kane’s injury is similar to the one which kept him out for six weeks earlier this season.
“He twisted his ankle. Now we wait, assess and see what happened,” Pochettino said. “It is the same ankle as he injured against Sunderland. We hope it’s not a big issue but it looks similar [to the injury earlier in the season]. It will be difficult for him to play against Southampton.”
Big injuries have been interspersed throughout this season for Spurs.
It’s easy to speculate what could’ve been but look at Chelsea. They’ve missed Diego Costa and Eden Hazard for a game here and there, but the rest of their team has been settled and injury free. Like Leicester last season, injuries need to be kind to you and Kane’s latest ankle ailment has once again come at a bad time for Tottenham.
With Premier League games coming up against Southampton, Burnley and Watford, all three are encounters Spurs should win to try and put the pressure on Chelsea. Still, with Kane likely to be out for those matches, his untimely absence could once again scupper Spurs’ title chances. That’s not to say Heung-Min Son and Vincent Janssen won’t step up in Kane’s absence but Pochettino would obviously rather have Kane fit and healthy.
Injuries won’t be the determining factor in where Spurs finish this season, but they will have played a big part.