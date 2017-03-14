Convicted of murder then released, Brazilian goalkeeper joins new club

What would you do if your favorite club signed a player convicted of killing a lover and feeding her to dogs?
That’s the situation staring down supporters of Boa Esporte in Brazil’s second division after the club signed Bruno Fernandes.
The 32-year-old was a goalkeeper for Flamengo when he was accused of ordering the murder of Eliza Samudio, who claimed he fathered a child with her out of wedlock and wanted child support.
Bruno’s teenage cousin confessed to the killing, and Bruno told the court that Samudio was fed to dogs. Bruno, who is married, was later sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was released on a legal technicality (The Guardian says a court ruled that his appeal wasn’t heard fast enough).
Now Bruno has signed a two-year deal with Boa Esporte. From the BBC:
“I want to help Boa Esporte to get to the first division,” Bruno said after joining his new club.
“I thought several times that I wouldn’t make it. But I can’t throw in the towel, my wife wouldn’t accept it. I have to believe in me.”
Major club sponsors have pulled their support from the team, but Boa Esporte is holding firm so far amidst significant backlash that is sure to grow.
There’s another twist in the transfer tale of Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly turned down a new contract at Everton in search of UEFA Champions League football.
The Liverpool Echo says the 23-year-old striker wants a transfer this summer despite having two years left on his current deal at Everton.
His future has been on a roller coaster, with his moving from staying to going to signing a new deal to, now, skipping town regardless of offer.
From The Liverpool Echo:
It is understood that Lukaku’s decision, which will surprise the Blues board who believed they could finalise negotiations this week, is not about money.
This will be super awkward if Everton somehow makes a run from seventh to fourth. Everton is eight points back of the Top Four. It’s a shame because the Toffees could easily be in the Top Four discussion had Yannick Bolasie not been injured earlier this season.
Jokes aside, Lukaku has a Premier League-leading 19 goals to go with five assists and a goal and an assist in Cup competitions. He has 81 goals in 156 career appearances for the Toffees.
Everton won’t finish lower than seventh, and is likely to find a place in the Europa League. Given that Lukaku won’t turn 24 until May and does have a contract, the Toffees can bring in a hefty fee for his services this summer.
We still don’t know whether Arsene Wenger will be at Arsenal next season, but could this be a harbinger of what’s to come?
Arsenal assistant Boro Primorac followed Wenger to the Premier League in 1997, and has not left the Frenchman’s staff.
At least until now, as Primorac is reportedly on the verge of taking the reigns at Turkish side Konyaspor. The club sits ninth on the Turkish Super Lig table.
From The Express:
But according to Turkish newspaper Fotospor, he will be leaving the Emirates in the summer to take on his first management role with Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor.
It is claimed current boss Aykut Kocaman is expected to leave at the end of the current campaign with Primorac set to take the reins.
Some outlets claim this foreshadows Wenger’s departure, or at least highlights the unease regarding his future at Arsenal. Primorac definitely has deep ties to the Englishman, but it could be as simple as a man who’s sick of the circus.
From the Arsenal site, on Primorac:
He went into management with both Cannes and Valenciennes, during which time he first met Arsène. Subsequently he joined the Frenchman in Japan and north London. Boro’s shrewd eye and comprehensive technical understanding of the game are widely respected within the sport and have earned him Arsène’s deep trust.
Andrea Pirlo sees plenty of improvement in Major League Soccer, even through just a pair of 2017 league matches.
And the New York City FC midfielder wants to see the league continue to climb, though he isn’t hopeful it’ll happen under the current payment structure.
Pirlo wants to get rid of the salary cap, or at least add more Designated Players. The longtime Juventus and AC Milan player, 37, sounds like a man who knows plenty of players who’d love an MLS roster spot if the money was right.
From The Guardian’s translation of a Gazetto dello Sport interview:
“Certainly I would get rid of the restrictions on the transfer market, though. Enough with the three exceptions to the salary cap, which is too little to convince other stars to come here. They need to develop a liberal system where you can buy and sell players without restrictions.
“Now there is even the competition from China. Especially if you want to compete with other leagues, at home and abroad, you have got to get rid of any restrictions.”
This has long been an issue for MLS, which has been a step behind Liga MX for sometime because depth players on Mexican squads generally make more money than their MLS counterparts.
Pirlo also spoke about Donald Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, saying “Just or unjust, we have to adapt”, and commented on missing Champions League football but not regretting the move to the United States.
Kevin De Bruyne‘s on-field acumen has rarely been in question, and Pep Guardiola hasn’t been critical of the Belgian midfielder in Manchester City training either.
That’s a departure from De Bruyne’s first run through the Premier League, a tenure at Chelsea that featured just nine appearances and plenty of criticism from Jose Mourinho.
De Bruyne, now 25, spoke about that time during an interview with France Football, translated by Goal.com, and says he actually wished Mourinho would’ve opened his training sessions to the public.
“It is true that he said that in the press, yes. … That I wasn’t doing what was needed in training. It was easy to say that because there was no-one to check it – the training sessions were closed to the public. But everyone knows I am not like that.
“I never let anyone put me down. I say what I have to say, with respect of course. But at that moment, I couldn’t do anything because he would have said I was lying and afterwards he would have used it.”
With De Bruyne playing well at City and Mourinho in the news across town for, well, not playing well with others, it’s easy to back De Bruyne here. It could make for added drama in the next Manchester Derby, which rarely needs additional subplots.
The Belgian’s situation is a bit like Paul Pogba‘s at Man Utd, although KDB obviously didn’t head back to the same club after a world class tenure away from the Premier League.
Man City has a 5-3 lead over Monaco heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Stade Louis II.