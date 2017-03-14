De Bruyne felt he couldn’t speak up at Mourinho’s Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne‘s on-field acumen has rarely been in question, and Pep Guardiola hasn’t been critical of the Belgian midfielder in Manchester City training either.
That’s a departure from De Bruyne’s first run through the Premier League, a tenure at Chelsea that featured just nine appearances and plenty of criticism from Jose Mourinho.
De Bruyne, now 25, spoke about that time during an interview with France Football, translated by Goal.com, and says he actually wished Mourinho would’ve opened his training sessions to the public.
“It is true that he said that in the press, yes. … That I wasn’t doing what was needed in training. It was easy to say that because there was no-one to check it – the training sessions were closed to the public. But everyone knows I am not like that.
“I never let anyone put me down. I say what I have to say, with respect of course. But at that moment, I couldn’t do anything because he would have said I was lying and afterwards he would have used it.”
With De Bruyne playing well at City and Mourinho in the news across town for, well, not playing well with others, it’s easy to back De Bruyne here. It could make for added drama in the next Manchester Derby, which rarely needs additional subplots.
The Belgian’s situation is a bit like Paul Pogba‘s at Man Utd, although KDB obviously didn’t head back to the same club after a world class tenure away from the Premier League.
Man City has a 5-3 lead over Monaco heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Stade Louis II.
A weekend with just four Premier League matches still supplied some slick goals.
Which one stands out from the bunch? We’ll let you decide from the following:
— Emre Can‘s hard grounder through traffic to lift Liverpool past Burnley.
— Andre Ayew’s finish of a West Ham team goal which featured a dynamite pass from Pedro Obiang.
— Morgan Schneiderlin doing work in traffic to poke one home for Everton.
— Player of the Week winner Joshua King‘s juggle and turn to kickstart a hat trick against West Ham.
— Michail Antonio‘s turn-and-finish against Bournemouth.
Manchester United is building a book of stamps, and this time the Red Devils are the oppressor.
A week after Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings was banned five matches for his stamp on United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it looks certain a Red Devil will be on the receiving end of a suspension for a similar incident.
United’s tactic of fouling the ever-loving heck out of Eden Hazard cost them the use of Ander Herrera during the match, and will likely help Marcos Rojo to the sideline for at least three matches.
Hazard hits the deck after contact from Rojo outside the 18, and Rojo plants his right foot into the Chelsea player’s ribs.
Perhaps better put:
While Mings almost certainly stamped Ibrahimovic on purpose, the Bournemouth man at least had plausible deniability due to the fact that he did his best to conceal his intentions. Rojo may as well have just conducted an audacious gesticulation before applying this wrestling finishing move to Hazard’s ribs.
I’ve already read several “anti-Man Utd bias” Tweets this morning regarding this incident, which is about as funny as it gets. Prepare for some time off, Marcos.
Bournemouth had been ice cold, but Joshua King has been steadily heating up.
King, 25, has nine goals in his last 10 matches after bagging a hat trick in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
That brings the ex-Manchester United man to 11 goals on the season, and suits him up with Premier League Player of the Week honors.
King missed a penalty kick in the win, but his otherwise wonderful performance was enough to overcome the error.
His first goal was the best, a juggling move to turn and fire home. The second and third goals were all about positioning, as the 25-year-old clinically finished a pair of in-tight chances to continue his career year.
The Norwegian international also posted three international goals in eight caps during 2016, his finest totals in both categories. King has seven goals in 27 caps since 2012.
Jorge Sampaoli can’t help but hope Alexis Sanchez does leave Arsenal, and that the Chilean striker wants a return to La Liga.
Sevilla’s manager, who is gearing up for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Leicester City, coached Sanchez with Chile from 2012-16 and is hoping for a reunion at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
Sanchez, 28, is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and has not committed his future to Arsenal. His future at the club has been debated nearly as often as Arsene Wenger‘s, and Sampaoli admitted he’d love to have Sanchez at Sevilla.
From Sky Sports:
“If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez],” said Sampaoli. “He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.
“I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis.”
Sampaoli is one of the top managers in the world, and it would be a coup for Sevilla to snag the ex-Barcelona, Udinese, and River Plate striker. He’s averaging 15-plus goals per season in the Premier League and has never spent more than three seasons at a single club.