Juventus reaches UCL final eight after solid display vs. Porto

Juventus has solidified its status as one of Europe’s best, and the Italian side will have the chance to make a dent in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals again this season.

The Serie A leaders reached the final eight for the third time in five seasons on Tuesday after Juventus captured a 1-0 win (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto at the Juventus Stadium.

Chances were far and few in the opening 45 minutes, but Paulo Dybala gave Juventus a massive cushion heading into the halftime break.

The Argentine striker scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to extend Juve’s advantage to 3-0 on aggregate. The finish is Dybala’s second UCL goal of the season.

The goal came just two minutes after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball inside his own penalty area, leaving Porto down to 10 men for the remaining 50 minutes.

Juventus will join Leicester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, while Monaco or Manchester City and Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen can also book their places on Wednesday.