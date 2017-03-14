Juventus reaches UCL final eight after solid display vs. Porto

Juventus has solidified its status as one of Europe’s best, and the Italian side will have the chance to make a dent in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals again this season.
The Serie A leaders reached the final eight for the third time in five seasons on Tuesday after Juventus captured a 1-0 win (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto at the Juventus Stadium.
Chances were far and few in the opening 45 minutes, but Paulo Dybala gave Juventus a massive cushion heading into the halftime break.
The Argentine striker scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to extend Juve’s advantage to 3-0 on aggregate. The finish is Dybala’s second UCL goal of the season.
The goal came just two minutes after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball inside his own penalty area, leaving Porto down to 10 men for the remaining 50 minutes.
Juventus will join Leicester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, while Monaco or Manchester City and Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen can also book their places on Wednesday.
Talks of relegation and disappointment have surrounded Leicester recently, but the Foxes find themselves in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday’s triumph at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester earned a 2-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Spanish side Sevilla after goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton gave the Foxes a spot in the quarterfinals.
Albrighton doubled the Leicester advantage in the 55th minute after Sevilla paid for failing to clear its own box. The Foxes midfielder chested down the attempted clearance and took the ball onto his left foot before blasting home his shot towards the near post.
Samir Nasri all but cemented Sevilla’s fate after the on-loan Manchester City attacker was shown a second yellow card for making contact with Jamie Vardy with a quarter hour remaining.
However, the visitors had a chance to get back on level terms in the 80th minute when Steven N’Zonzi saw his penalty kick saved by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Vitolo had been taken down in the area a minute prior when Schmeichel made contact with the Sevilla attacker, but the Foxes shot-stopper made good with the save.
The hosts took the lead on the afternoon in the 27th minute when Riyad Mahrez‘s in-swinging free kick was met at the far post by defender Wes Morgan.
The Jamaican center back didn’t seem to know much about the cross, but Morgan managed to get a leg on the ball and guided the effort past the Sevilla goalkeeper.
Props to the LA Galaxy for their witty social media post on Monday. Unfortunately, it might spell the end for Major League Soccer clubs posting similar content.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, MLS is looking into the Galaxy’s Twitter video that was aimed at the Portland Timbers and officiating from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against the Cascadia club.
The video currently has over 27,000 retweets on Twitter and an additional 40,000 likes.
Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme was sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards within a three-minute span. Both decisions were heavily scrutinized after replays showed Diego Chara and David Guzman likely dove during their encounters with the LA central defender.
However, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson saw no harm in the post, stating that he did not inform the league to investigate the situation.
Additionally, PRO referees chief Peter Walton said that he had viewed the post and didn’t have the intention getting involved.
In the event you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the Galaxy’s clever video.
The Cinderella story that is Leicester City lives on!
Manager Craig Shakespeare has the Foxes playing some superb soccer at the moment, and Leicester leads Sevilla, 1-0 (2-2 on aggregate), at the King Power Stadium at halftime.
Defender Wes Morgan was in the right place at an opportune time to meet Riyad Mahrez‘s first-half free kick in the 27th minute, and it’s that goal that would send Leicester through to the quarterfinals if the current score stands.
Meanwhile, Juventus took the lead minutes before halftime when Paulo Dybala made it 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto in Italy.
Both sides had struggled to find quality chances on goal through the opening 45 minutes, with two shots on target all there is to show, but the Juventus striker converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Maxi Pereira’s red card.
The Serie A leaders picked up a pair of away goals in the first leg through Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.
Arsene Wenger continues to shoulder the blame of Arsenal’s shortcomings this season, but should the veteran French manager be at the center of the Gunners’ issues?
One of Arsenal’s key squad players certainly doesn’t think so.
Goalkeeper Petr Cech has come out in defense of the Arsenal boss, suggesting that the supporters and media alike should not treat Wenger unfairly but instead place the blame on the players.
“The players obviously have to share the responsibility, everybody has to share the responsibility for the position we are in and everybody has to work to get ourselves out [of it],” Cech told Arsenal’s official website. “This is the way it is. This week after Bayern especially was a difficult three days, we had to make sure we got ready for Lincoln and this was the reaction you need.
He continued: “We booked our place at Wembley and we are looking forward to the semi-final, which is always great. But obviously we need to improve the form in the league – this is what’s going to be crucial now.
“We have an away game at West Brom then the international break so we need to make sure we go into Saturday’s game ready to get three points.”
It’s only natural that Cech and the rest of the Gunners players want to defend their manager, but regardless of whom is to blame, there are questions that need to be answered when it comes to the London side.
Arsenal recently bailed out of the the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season after a lopsided 10-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
While Wenger has struggled to find glory in the Premier League during his tenure — with Arsenal’s last title coming in 2003/04 — the 67-year-old has helped the Gunners lift the FA Cup on six occasions and has never finished outside of the top four in the PL since joining the club in 1996.