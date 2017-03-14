Leicester overcomes Sevilla, moves into UCL quarterfinals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Talks of relegation and disappointment have surrounded Leicester recently, but the Foxes find themselves in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday’s triumph at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester earned a 2-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Spanish side Sevilla after goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton gave the Foxes a spot in the quarterfinals.

Albrighton doubled the Leicester advantage in the 55th minute after Sevilla paid for failing to clear its own box. The Foxes midfielder chested down the attempted clearance and took the ball onto his left foot before blasting home his shot towards the near post.

Albrighton's tidy finish gives Leicester some insurance. A Sevilla goal would now send this into extra time. #UCL https://t.co/nH2aCPPruI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2017

Samir Nasri all but cemented Sevilla’s fate after the on-loan Manchester City attacker was shown a second yellow card for making contact with Jamie Vardy with a quarter hour remaining.

However, the visitors had a chance to get back on level terms in the 80th minute when Steven N’Zonzi saw his penalty kick saved by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Vitolo had been taken down in the area a minute prior when Schmeichel made contact with the Sevilla attacker, but the Foxes shot-stopper made good with the save.

The hosts took the lead on the afternoon in the 27th minute when Riyad Mahrez‘s in-swinging free kick was met at the far post by defender Wes Morgan.

The Jamaican center back didn’t seem to know much about the cross, but Morgan managed to get a leg on the ball and guided the effort past the Sevilla goalkeeper.