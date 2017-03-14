LIVE – Sevilla, Juventus aim to hold off Leicester, Porto

The favorites are on top after the first legs of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties between Sevilla and Leicester City, and Porto and Juventus.
The second legs kickoff in England and Italy at 3:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
Leicester carries an away goal into the King Power Stadium thanks to Jamie Vardy‘s first leg strike, one that defied the tie on the whole.
That won’t bother new Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare at all, as the Foxes know a 1-0 win over Sevilla would be enough to push the side into an unlikely UCL quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, Porto trails 2-0 and has to hope for an unlikely two-goal win at UCL mainstays Juventus.
Arsene Wenger continues to shoulder the blame of Arsenal’s shortcomings this season, but should the veteran French manager be at the center of the Gunners’ issues?
One of Arsenal’s key squad players certainly doesn’t think so.
Goalkeeper Petr Cech has come out in defense of the Arsenal boss, suggesting that the supporters and media alike should not treat Wenger unfairly but instead place the blame on the players.
“The players obviously have to share the responsibility, everybody has to share the responsibility for the position we are in and everybody has to work to get ourselves out [of it],” Cech told Arsenal’s official website. “This is the way it is. This week after Bayern especially was a difficult three days, we had to make sure we got ready for Lincoln and this was the reaction you need.
He continued: “We booked our place at Wembley and we are looking forward to the semi-final, which is always great. But obviously we need to improve the form in the league – this is what’s going to be crucial now.
“We have an away game at West Brom then the international break so we need to make sure we go into Saturday’s game ready to get three points.”
It’s only natural that Cech and the rest of the Gunners players want to defend their manager, but regardless of whom is to blame, there are questions that need to be answered when it comes to the London side.
Arsenal recently bailed out of the the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season after a lopsided 10-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
While Wenger has struggled to find glory in the Premier League during his tenure — with Arsenal’s last title coming in 2003/04 — the 67-year-old has helped the Gunners lift the FA Cup on six occasions and has never finished outside of the top four in the PL since joining the club in 1996.
It’s three in his four matches for the German giants!
That’s right, Christian Pulisic found his name on the scoresheet once again for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
The U.S. Men’s National Team attacker scored the Bundesliga side’s first goal of the afternoon after slotting home a close-ranger finish against Sportfreunde Lotte in the DFB Cup quarterfinals.
Pulisic, 18, now has five goals and eight assists this season for Dortmund, but the U.S. youngster has caught fire as of late after finding the back of the net for the third time in the last 10 days on Tuesday.
Check out Pulisic’s latest goal below.
What would you do if your favorite club signed a player convicted of killing a lover and feeding her to dogs?
That’s the situation staring down supporters of Boa Esporte in Brazil’s second division after the club signed Bruno Fernandes.
The 32-year-old was a goalkeeper for Flamengo when he was accused of ordering the murder of Eliza Samudio, who claimed he fathered a child with her out of wedlock and wanted child support.
Bruno’s teenage cousin confessed to the killing, and Bruno told the court that Samudio was fed to dogs. Bruno, who is married, was later sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was released on a legal technicality (The Guardian says a court ruled that his appeal wasn’t heard fast enough).
Now Bruno has signed a two-year deal with Boa Esporte. From the BBC:
“I want to help Boa Esporte to get to the first division,” Bruno said after joining his new club.
“I thought several times that I wouldn’t make it. But I can’t throw in the towel, my wife wouldn’t accept it. I have to believe in me.”
Major club sponsors have pulled their support from the team, but Boa Esporte is holding firm so far amidst significant backlash that is sure to grow.
There’s another twist in the transfer tale of Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly turned down a new contract at Everton in search of UEFA Champions League football.
The Liverpool Echo says the 23-year-old striker wants a transfer this summer despite having two years left on his current deal at Everton.
His future has been on a roller coaster, with his moving from staying to going to signing a new deal to, now, skipping town regardless of offer.
From The Liverpool Echo:
It is understood that Lukaku’s decision, which will surprise the Blues board who believed they could finalise negotiations this week, is not about money.
This will be super awkward if Everton somehow makes a run from seventh to fourth. Everton is eight points back of the Top Four. It’s a shame because the Toffees could easily be in the Top Four discussion had Yannick Bolasie not been injured earlier this season.
Jokes aside, Lukaku has a Premier League-leading 19 goals to go with five assists and a goal and an assist in Cup competitions. He has 81 goals in 156 career appearances for the Toffees.
Everton won’t finish lower than seventh, and is likely to find a place in the Europa League. Given that Lukaku won’t turn 24 until May and does have a contract, the Toffees can bring in a hefty fee for his services this summer.