Lukaku reportedly turns down Everton contract

There’s another twist in the transfer tale of Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly turned down a new contract at Everton in search of UEFA Champions League football.

The Liverpool Echo says the 23-year-old striker wants a transfer this summer despite having two years left on his current deal at Everton.

[ MORE: Top Wenger assistant off to Turkey? ]

His future has been on a roller coaster, with his moving from staying to going to signing a new deal to, now, skipping town regardless of offer.

From The Liverpool Echo:

It is understood that Lukaku’s decision, which will surprise the Blues board who believed they could finalise negotiations this week, is not about money.

This will be super awkward if Everton somehow makes a run from seventh to fourth. Everton is eight points back of the Top Four. It’s a shame because the Toffees could easily be in the Top Four discussion had Yannick Bolasie not been injured earlier this season.

Jokes aside, Lukaku has a Premier League-leading 19 goals to go with five assists and a goal and an assist in Cup competitions. He has 81 goals in 156 career appearances for the Toffees.

Everton won’t finish lower than seventh, and is likely to find a place in the Europa League. Given that Lukaku won’t turn 24 until May and does have a contract, the Toffees can bring in a hefty fee for his services this summer.

Follow @NicholasMendola