More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Michael Regan/Getty Images

March Madness: Can Leicester finish with a second Cinderella ending?

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The 2016/17 season has been far from what Leicester City experienced a year ago, and yet the Foxes still have the opportunity to outdo themselves.

[ MORE: Lukaku reportedly turns down new Everton deal ]

A Premier League title is nice, but what if a bigger trophy was on the table? Perhaps a UEFA Champions League crown?

That became a distinct possibility on Tuesday when Leicester reached the UCL quarterfinals after completing a 3-2 comeback against Sevilla over their two-legged Round of 16 encounter.

It’s true that the Foxes will have to deal with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and others if Craig Shakespeare’s squad is able to complete the unthinkable — again — but the club’s manager is a prime example of exactly why Leicester could do it.

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked several weeks back and Leicester appeared dead-in-the-water, up stepped Shakespeare. The former assistant was just a 53-year-old expected to right the ship after the club appeared on pace to complete the greatest collapse in PL history after winning the league the season prior.

Instead, Shakespeare and co. are unbeaten in three matches since the Birmingham-native took charge of the club, including wins over Liverpool and more recently Sevilla.

It’s a strong possibility that a managerial change was exactly what the Leicester players needed, but it does raise a question.

Why the sudden change in form?

Sinking towards the bottom of the PL is unacceptable for any reigning champion, and although Leicester doesn’t boast the status of a Manchester United or Chelsea, the club did bring back essentially the same squad from a year ago with the exception of N'Golo Kante.

It’s only a small sample size of the Shakespeare era but there has been a noticeable difference in his three matches in charge.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy has been more effective in the attack, which is something that couldn’t be said for much of the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, the club’s other key attacking threat, Riyad Mahrez, has been effective throughout the season, particularly in the Champions League. The Algerian has netted four of his eight goals in the UCL, which is tied for eighth in the competition.

While the Foxes attack has enamored onlookers for the past year-and-a-half, one player that has really gone under the radar is goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The former Manchester United shot-stopper’s son has been the definition of stable in the Leicester net, and that was once again apparent on Tuesday.

Schmeichel made a seemingly crucial error by taking down Vitolo in the Leicester penalty area while the Foxes were up a goal and a man, but the 30-year-old immediately made good on his mistake by stopping the subsequent spot kick.

It’s that fighting spirit though that makes the Foxes as exciting as they’ve been, and regardless of which team Leicester draws in the final eight it’s conceivable that this side has at least one more moment of magic left in them in 2016/17.

Juventus reaches UCL final eight after solid display vs. Porto

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

Juventus has solidified its status as one of Europe’s best, and the Italian side will have the chance to make a dent in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals again this season.

[ MORE: Leicester reaches UCL quarterfinals for first time ever ]

The Serie A leaders reached the final eight for the third time in five seasons on Tuesday after Juventus captured a 1-0 win (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto at the Juventus Stadium.

Chances were far and few in the opening 45 minutes, but Paulo Dybala gave Juventus a massive cushion heading into the halftime break.

The Argentine striker scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to extend Juve’s advantage to 3-0 on aggregate. The finish is Dybala’s second UCL goal of the season.

The goal came just two minutes after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball inside his own penalty area, leaving Porto down to 10 men for the remaining 50 minutes.

Juventus will join Leicester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, while Monaco or Manchester City and Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen can also book their places on Wednesday.

Leicester overcomes Sevilla, moves into UCL quarterfinals

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Talks of relegation and disappointment have surrounded Leicester recently, but the Foxes find themselves in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday’s triumph at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester earned a 2-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Spanish side Sevilla after goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton gave the Foxes a spot in the quarterfinals.

Albrighton doubled the Leicester advantage in the 55th minute after Sevilla paid for failing to clear its own box. The Foxes midfielder chested down the attempted clearance and took the ball onto his left foot before blasting home his shot towards the near post.

Samir Nasri all but cemented Sevilla’s fate after the on-loan Manchester City attacker was shown a second yellow card for making contact with Jamie Vardy with a quarter hour remaining.

However, the visitors had a chance to get back on level terms in the 80th minute when Steven N’Zonzi saw his penalty kick saved by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Vitolo had been taken down in the area a minute prior when Schmeichel made contact with the Sevilla attacker, but the Foxes shot-stopper made good with the save.

The hosts took the lead on the afternoon in the 27th minute when Riyad Mahrez‘s in-swinging free kick was met at the far post by defender Wes Morgan.

The Jamaican center back didn’t seem to know much about the cross, but Morgan managed to get a leg on the ball and guided the effort past the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Report: MLS to “address” Galaxy’s aimed social media post

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

Props to the LA Galaxy for their witty social media post on Monday. Unfortunately, it might spell the end for Major League Soccer clubs posting similar content.

[ MORE: Pirlo says MLS is improving but league should remove salary cap ]

According to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, MLS is looking into the Galaxy’s Twitter video that was aimed at the Portland Timbers and officiating from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against the Cascadia club.

The video currently has over 27,000 retweets on Twitter and an additional 40,000 likes.

Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme was sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards within a three-minute span. Both decisions were heavily scrutinized after replays showed Diego Chara and David Guzman likely dove during their encounters with the LA central defender.

However, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson saw no harm in the post, stating that he did not inform the league to investigate the situation.

Additionally, PRO referees chief Peter Walton said that he had viewed the post and didn’t have the intention getting involved.

In the event you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the Galaxy’s clever video.

UCL at half: Morgan has Leicester in front, Juventus remains in control

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

The Cinderella story that is Leicester City lives on!

Manager Craig Shakespeare has the Foxes playing some superb soccer at the moment, and Leicester leads Sevilla, 1-0 (2-2 on aggregate), at the King Power Stadium at halftime.

Defender Wes Morgan was in the right place at an opportune time to meet Riyad Mahrez‘s first-half free kick in the 27th minute, and it’s that goal that would send Leicester through to the quarterfinals if the current score stands.

Meanwhile, Juventus took the lead minutes before halftime when Paulo Dybala made it 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto in Italy.

Both sides had struggled to find quality chances on goal through the opening 45 minutes, with two shots on target all there is to show, but the Juventus striker converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Maxi Pereira’s red card.

The Serie A leaders picked up a pair of away goals in the first leg through Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.