Pirlo: MLS keeps getting better, but ditch the salary cap

Andrea Pirlo sees plenty of improvement in Major League Soccer, even through just a pair of 2017 league matches.

And the New York City FC midfielder wants to see the league continue to climb, though he isn’t hopeful it’ll happen under the current payment structure.

Pirlo wants to get rid of the salary cap, or at least add more Designated Players. The longtime Juventus and AC Milan player, 37, sounds like a man who knows plenty of players who’d love an MLS roster spot if the money was right.

From The Guardian’s translation of a Gazetto dello Sport interview:

“Certainly I would get rid of the restrictions on the transfer market, though. Enough with the three exceptions to the salary cap, which is too little to convince other stars to come here. They need to develop a liberal system where you can buy and sell players without restrictions. “Now there is even the competition from China. Especially if you want to compete with other leagues, at home and abroad, you have got to get rid of any restrictions.”

This has long been an issue for MLS, which has been a step behind Liga MX for sometime because depth players on Mexican squads generally make more money than their MLS counterparts.

Pirlo also spoke about Donald Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, saying “Just or unjust, we have to adapt”, and commented on missing Champions League football but not regretting the move to the United States.

