Pirlo: MLS keeps getting better, but ditch the salary cap

Andrea Pirlo sees plenty of improvement in Major League Soccer, even through just a pair of 2017 league matches.
And the New York City FC midfielder wants to see the league continue to climb, though he isn’t hopeful it’ll happen under the current payment structure.
Pirlo wants to get rid of the salary cap, or at least add more Designated Players. The longtime Juventus and AC Milan player, 37, sounds like a man who knows plenty of players who’d love an MLS roster spot if the money was right.
From The Guardian’s translation of a Gazetto dello Sport interview:
“Certainly I would get rid of the restrictions on the transfer market, though. Enough with the three exceptions to the salary cap, which is too little to convince other stars to come here. They need to develop a liberal system where you can buy and sell players without restrictions.
“Now there is even the competition from China. Especially if you want to compete with other leagues, at home and abroad, you have got to get rid of any restrictions.”
This has long been an issue for MLS, which has been a step behind Liga MX for sometime because depth players on Mexican squads generally make more money than their MLS counterparts.
Pirlo also spoke about Donald Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, saying “Just or unjust, we have to adapt”, and commented on missing Champions League football but not regretting the move to the United States.
Kevin De Bruyne‘s on-field acumen has rarely been in question, and Pep Guardiola hasn’t been critical of the Belgian midfielder in Manchester City training either.
That’s a departure from De Bruyne’s first run through the Premier League, a tenure at Chelsea that featured just nine appearances and plenty of criticism from Jose Mourinho.
De Bruyne, now 25, spoke about that time during an interview with France Football, translated by Goal.com, and says he actually wished Mourinho would’ve opened his training sessions to the public.
“It is true that he said that in the press, yes. … That I wasn’t doing what was needed in training. It was easy to say that because there was no-one to check it – the training sessions were closed to the public. But everyone knows I am not like that.
“I never let anyone put me down. I say what I have to say, with respect of course. But at that moment, I couldn’t do anything because he would have said I was lying and afterwards he would have used it.”
With De Bruyne playing well at City and Mourinho in the news across town for, well, not playing well with others, it’s easy to back De Bruyne here. It could make for added drama in the next Manchester Derby, which rarely needs additional subplots.
The Belgian’s situation is a bit like Paul Pogba‘s at Man Utd, although KDB obviously didn’t head back to the same club after a world class tenure away from the Premier League.
Man City has a 5-3 lead over Monaco heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Stade Louis II.
A weekend with just four Premier League matches still supplied some slick goals.
Which one stands out from the bunch? We’ll let you decide from the following:
— Emre Can‘s hard grounder through traffic to lift Liverpool past Burnley.
— Andre Ayew’s finish of a West Ham team goal which featured a dynamite pass from Pedro Obiang.
— Morgan Schneiderlin doing work in traffic to poke one home for Everton.
— Player of the Week winner Joshua King‘s juggle and turn to kickstart a hat trick against West Ham.
— Michail Antonio‘s turn-and-finish against Bournemouth.
Manchester United is building a book of stamps, and this time the Red Devils are the oppressor.
A week after Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings was banned five matches for his stamp on United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it looks certain a Red Devil will be on the receiving end of a suspension for a similar incident.
United’s tactic of fouling the ever-loving heck out of Eden Hazard cost them the use of Ander Herrera during the match, and will likely help Marcos Rojo to the sideline for at least three matches.
Hazard hits the deck after contact from Rojo outside the 18, and Rojo plants his right foot into the Chelsea player’s ribs.
Perhaps better put:
While Mings almost certainly stamped Ibrahimovic on purpose, the Bournemouth man at least had plausible deniability due to the fact that he did his best to conceal his intentions. Rojo may as well have just conducted an audacious gesticulation before applying this wrestling finishing move to Hazard’s ribs.
I’ve already read several “anti-Man Utd bias” Tweets this morning regarding this incident, which is about as funny as it gets. Prepare for some time off, Marcos.
Bournemouth had been ice cold, but Joshua King has been steadily heating up.
King, 25, has nine goals in his last 10 matches after bagging a hat trick in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
That brings the ex-Manchester United man to 11 goals on the season, and suits him up with Premier League Player of the Week honors.
King missed a penalty kick in the win, but his otherwise wonderful performance was enough to overcome the error.
His first goal was the best, a juggling move to turn and fire home. The second and third goals were all about positioning, as the 25-year-old clinically finished a pair of in-tight chances to continue his career year.
The Norwegian international also posted three international goals in eight caps during 2016, his finest totals in both categories. King has seven goals in 27 caps since 2012.