Pirlo: MLS keeps getting better, but ditch the salary cap

Andrea Pirlo sees plenty of improvement in Major League Soccer, even through just a pair of 2017 league matches.
And the New York City FC midfielder wants to see the league continue to climb, though he isn’t hopeful it’ll happen under the current payment structure.
[ MORE: Rojo could face ban for stamp on Hazard ]
Pirlo wants to get rid of the salary cap, or at least add more Designated Players. The longtime Juventus and AC Milan player, 37, sounds like a man who knows plenty of players who’d love an MLS roster spot if the money was right.
From The Guardian’s translation of a Gazetto dello Sport interview:
“Certainly I would get rid of the restrictions on the transfer market, though. Enough with the three exceptions to the salary cap, which is too little to convince other stars to come here. They need to develop a liberal system where you can buy and sell players without restrictions.
“Now there is even the competition from China. Especially if you want to compete with other leagues, at home and abroad, you have got to get rid of any restrictions.”
This has long been an issue for MLS, which has been a step behind Liga MX for sometime because depth players on Mexican squads generally make more money than their MLS counterparts.
Pirlo also spoke about Donald Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, saying “Just or unjust, we have to adapt”, and commented on missing Champions League football but not regretting the move to the United States.
It’s three in his four matches for the German giants!
[ MORE: Wenger assistant to leave Arsenal for Turkey ]
That’s right, Christian Pulisic found his name on the scoresheet once again for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
The U.S. Men’s National Team attacker scored the Bundesliga side’s first goal of the afternoon after slotting home a close-ranger finish against Sportfreunde Lotte in the DFB Cup quarterfinals.
Pulisic, 18, now has five goals and eight assists this season for Dortmund, but the U.S. youngster has caught fire as of late after finding the back of the net for the third time in the last 10 days on Tuesday.
Check out Pulisic’s latest goal below.
The favorites are on top after the first legs of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties between Sevilla and Leicester City, and Porto and Juventus.
The second legs kickoff in England and Italy at 3:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Leicester carries an away goal into the King Power Stadium thanks to Jamie Vardy‘s first leg strike, one that defied the tie on the whole.
That won’t bother new Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare at all, as the Foxes know a 1-0 win over Sevilla would be enough to push the side into an unlikely UCL quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, Porto trails 2-0 and has to hope for an unlikely two-goal win at UCL mainstays Juventus.
What would you do if your favorite club signed a player convicted of killing a lover and feeding her to dogs?
That’s the situation staring down supporters of Boa Esporte in Brazil’s second division after the club signed Bruno Fernandes.
The 32-year-old was a goalkeeper for Flamengo when he was accused of ordering the murder of Eliza Samudio, who claimed he fathered a child with her out of wedlock and wanted child support.
[ MORE: Top Wenger assistant off to Turkey? ]
Bruno’s teenage cousin confessed to the killing, and Bruno told the court that Samudio was fed to dogs. Bruno, who is married, was later sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was released on a legal technicality (The Guardian says a court ruled that his appeal wasn’t heard fast enough).
Now Bruno has signed a two-year deal with Boa Esporte. From the BBC:
“I want to help Boa Esporte to get to the first division,” Bruno said after joining his new club.
“I thought several times that I wouldn’t make it. But I can’t throw in the towel, my wife wouldn’t accept it. I have to believe in me.”
Major club sponsors have pulled their support from the team, but Boa Esporte is holding firm so far amidst significant backlash that is sure to grow.
There’s another twist in the transfer tale of Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly turned down a new contract at Everton in search of UEFA Champions League football.
The Liverpool Echo says the 23-year-old striker wants a transfer this summer despite having two years left on his current deal at Everton.
[ MORE: Top Wenger assistant off to Turkey? ]
His future has been on a roller coaster, with his moving from staying to going to signing a new deal to, now, skipping town regardless of offer.
From The Liverpool Echo:
It is understood that Lukaku’s decision, which will surprise the Blues board who believed they could finalise negotiations this week, is not about money.
This will be super awkward if Everton somehow makes a run from seventh to fourth. Everton is eight points back of the Top Four. It’s a shame because the Toffees could easily be in the Top Four discussion had Yannick Bolasie not been injured earlier this season.
Jokes aside, Lukaku has a Premier League-leading 19 goals to go with five assists and a goal and an assist in Cup competitions. He has 81 goals in 156 career appearances for the Toffees.
Everton won’t finish lower than seventh, and is likely to find a place in the Europa League. Given that Lukaku won’t turn 24 until May and does have a contract, the Toffees can bring in a hefty fee for his services this summer.