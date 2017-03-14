Report: Longtime Wenger assistant set to leave Arsenal for Turkey

We still don’t know whether Arsene Wenger will be at Arsenal next season, but could this be a harbinger of what’s to come?

Arsenal assistant Boro Primorac followed Wenger to the Premier League in 1997, and has not left the Frenchman’s staff.

[ MORE: Rojo could face ban for stamp on Hazard ]

At least until now, as Primorac is reportedly on the verge of taking the reigns at Turkish side Konyaspor. The club sits ninth on the Turkish Super Lig table.

From The Express:

But according to Turkish newspaper Fotospor, he will be leaving the Emirates in the summer to take on his first management role with Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor. It is claimed current boss Aykut Kocaman is expected to leave at the end of the current campaign with Primorac set to take the reins.

Some outlets claim this foreshadows Wenger’s departure, or at least highlights the unease regarding his future at Arsenal. Primorac definitely has deep ties to the Englishman, but it could be as simple as a man who’s sick of the circus.

From the Arsenal site, on Primorac:

He went into management with both Cannes and Valenciennes, during which time he first met Arsène. Subsequently he joined the Frenchman in Japan and north London. Boro’s shrewd eye and comprehensive technical understanding of the game are widely respected within the sport and have earned him Arsène’s deep trust.

Follow @NicholasMendola