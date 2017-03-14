Report: MLS to “address” Galaxy’s aimed social media post

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Props to the LA Galaxy for their witty social media post on Monday. Unfortunately, it might spell the end for Major League Soccer clubs posting similar content.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, MLS is looking into the Galaxy’s Twitter video that was aimed at the Portland Timbers and officiating from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against the Cascadia club.

The video currently has over 27,000 retweets on Twitter and an additional 40,000 likes.

Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme was sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards within a three-minute span. Both decisions were heavily scrutinized after replays showed Diego Chara and David Guzman likely dove during their encounters with the LA central defender.

However, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson saw no harm in the post, stating that he did not inform the league to investigate the situation.

Additionally, PRO referees chief Peter Walton said that he had viewed the post and didn’t have the intention getting involved.

In the event you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the Galaxy’s clever video.