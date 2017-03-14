Sevilla boss admits hope of Alexis Sanchez reunion

Jorge Sampaoli can’t help but hope Alexis Sanchez does leave Arsenal, and that the Chilean striker wants a return to La Liga.

Sevilla’s manager, who is gearing up for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Leicester City, coached Sanchez with Chile from 2012-16 and is hoping for a reunion at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

[ MORE: Four takeaways from MLS Week 2 ]

Sanchez, 28, is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and has not committed his future to Arsenal. His future at the club has been debated nearly as often as Arsene Wenger‘s, and Sampaoli admitted he’d love to have Sanchez at Sevilla.

From Sky Sports:

“If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez],” said Sampaoli. “He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say. “I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis.”

Sampaoli is one of the top managers in the world, and it would be a coup for Sevilla to snag the ex-Barcelona, Udinese, and River Plate striker. He’s averaging 15-plus goals per season in the Premier League and has never spent more than three seasons at a single club.

Follow @NicholasMendola