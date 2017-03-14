Stamp fallout: Rojo could face ban for stamp on Hazard

Manchester United is building a book of stamps, and this time the Red Devils are the oppressor.
A week after Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings was banned five matches for his stamp on United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it looks certain a Red Devil will be on the receiving end of a suspension for a similar incident.
United’s tactic of fouling the ever-loving heck out of Eden Hazard cost them the use of Ander Herrera during the match, and will likely help Marcos Rojo to the sideline for at least three matches.
[ MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd | 3 things from JPW ]
Hazard hits the deck after contact from Rojo outside the 18, and Rojo plants his right foot into the Chelsea player’s ribs.
Perhaps better put:
While Mings almost certainly stamped Ibrahimovic on purpose, the Bournemouth man at least had plausible deniability due to the fact that he did his best to conceal his intentions. Rojo may as well have just conducted an audacious gesticulation before applying this wrestling finishing move to Hazard’s ribs.
I’ve already read several “anti-Man Utd bias” Tweets this morning regarding this incident, which is about as funny as it gets. Prepare for some time off, Marcos.
It’s three in his four matches for the German giants!
[ MORE: Wenger assistant to leave Arsenal for Turkey ]
That’s right, Christian Pulisic found his name on the scoresheet once again for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
The U.S. Men’s National Team attacker scored the Bundesliga side’s first goal of the afternoon after slotting home a close-ranger finish against Sportfreunde Lotte in the DFB Cup quarterfinals.
Pulisic, 18, now has five goals and eight assists this season for Dortmund, but the U.S. youngster has caught fire as of late after finding the back of the net for the third time in the last 10 days on Tuesday.
Check out Pulisic’s latest goal below.
The favorites are on top after the first legs of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties between Sevilla and Leicester City, and Porto and Juventus.
The second legs kickoff in England and Italy at 3:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Leicester carries an away goal into the King Power Stadium thanks to Jamie Vardy‘s first leg strike, one that defied the tie on the whole.
That won’t bother new Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare at all, as the Foxes know a 1-0 win over Sevilla would be enough to push the side into an unlikely UCL quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, Porto trails 2-0 and has to hope for an unlikely two-goal win at UCL mainstays Juventus.
What would you do if your favorite club signed a player convicted of killing a lover and feeding her to dogs?
That’s the situation staring down supporters of Boa Esporte in Brazil’s second division after the club signed Bruno Fernandes.
The 32-year-old was a goalkeeper for Flamengo when he was accused of ordering the murder of Eliza Samudio, who claimed he fathered a child with her out of wedlock and wanted child support.
[ MORE: Top Wenger assistant off to Turkey? ]
Bruno’s teenage cousin confessed to the killing, and Bruno told the court that Samudio was fed to dogs. Bruno, who is married, was later sentenced to 22 years in prison, but was released on a legal technicality (The Guardian says a court ruled that his appeal wasn’t heard fast enough).
Now Bruno has signed a two-year deal with Boa Esporte. From the BBC:
“I want to help Boa Esporte to get to the first division,” Bruno said after joining his new club.
“I thought several times that I wouldn’t make it. But I can’t throw in the towel, my wife wouldn’t accept it. I have to believe in me.”
Major club sponsors have pulled their support from the team, but Boa Esporte is holding firm so far amidst significant backlash that is sure to grow.
There’s another twist in the transfer tale of Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly turned down a new contract at Everton in search of UEFA Champions League football.
The Liverpool Echo says the 23-year-old striker wants a transfer this summer despite having two years left on his current deal at Everton.
[ MORE: Top Wenger assistant off to Turkey? ]
His future has been on a roller coaster, with his moving from staying to going to signing a new deal to, now, skipping town regardless of offer.
From The Liverpool Echo:
It is understood that Lukaku’s decision, which will surprise the Blues board who believed they could finalise negotiations this week, is not about money.
This will be super awkward if Everton somehow makes a run from seventh to fourth. Everton is eight points back of the Top Four. It’s a shame because the Toffees could easily be in the Top Four discussion had Yannick Bolasie not been injured earlier this season.
Jokes aside, Lukaku has a Premier League-leading 19 goals to go with five assists and a goal and an assist in Cup competitions. He has 81 goals in 156 career appearances for the Toffees.
Everton won’t finish lower than seventh, and is likely to find a place in the Europa League. Given that Lukaku won’t turn 24 until May and does have a contract, the Toffees can bring in a hefty fee for his services this summer.