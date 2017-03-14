UCL at half: Morgan has Leicester in front, Juventus remains in control

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Cinderella story that is Leicester City lives on!

Manager Craig Shakespeare has the Foxes playing some superb soccer at the moment, and Leicester leads Sevilla, 1-0 (2-2 on aggregate), at the King Power Stadium at halftime.

Defender Wes Morgan was in the right place at an opportune time to meet Riyad Mahrez‘s first-half free kick in the 27th minute, and it’s that goal that would send Leicester through to the quarterfinals if the current score stands.

Is this the goal to send Leicester into the Champions League quarterfinals? #UCL #LeiSev https://t.co/ogK2ew2T0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Juventus took the lead minutes before halftime when Paulo Dybala made it 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto in Italy.

Both sides had struggled to find quality chances on goal through the opening 45 minutes, with two shots on target all there is to show, but the Juventus striker converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Maxi Pereira’s red card.

The Serie A leaders picked up a pair of away goals in the first leg through Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.