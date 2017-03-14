More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
UCL Wednesday: Man City, Atletico nurse two-goal leads

By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Two more tickets will round out the Champions League quarterfinals field on Wednesday, but can the underdogs pull off massive comebacks?

It wouldn’t exactly be Barcelona v. PSG-sized comeback, but Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen each sit with significant hurdles ahead heading into their respective second legs.

Monaco vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Man City leads 5-3 on aggregate

If the second leg is even half as good as when these sides met at the Etihad Stadium, then we’ll certainly be in for another treat.

The Citizens exploded offensively in Manchester, with Sergio Aguero’s brace pacing the Premier League side. However, Monaco doesn’t look to be going away after picking up three crucial away goals.

Radamel Falcao will have to duplicate his first-leg brilliance, but the question is: can the French underdogs pull off the upset?

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Atletico leads 4-2 on aggregate

Atleti is sitting pretty as this tie shifts to Madrid. Four away goals in the first leg have given Diego Simeone’s side a massive advantage as the clubs come to the Vicente Calderon for the return fixture.

A pair of second-half finishes gave Leverkusen a glimmer of hope, but the Germans will need at least three goals to have the opportunity to reach the last eight.

In simple terms… it won’t be easy.

Buffon believes Leicester is most dangerous team left in UCL

By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Leicester’s storybook run in the Champions League continued on Tuesday, but can the Foxes pull off the unthinkable this season in Europe’s biggest club competition?

Gianluigi Buffon certainly thinks so.

The Juventus goalkeeper spoke about the Foxes following his side’s UCL victory over Porto on Tuesday, saying that Leicester is the club he wants to avoid the most.

“The only team I’d like to avoid in the draw is Leicester,” Buffon told Premium Sport. “They have got enthusiasm, they know how to hurt the strongest teams. We’d have everything to lose against them.”

 

Although powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could all be potential foes for Juventus or Leicester in the quarterfinals, there is reason for Buffon to be worried about the Foxes.

The element of surprise that the club brings is something that no other team remaining possesses, especially given Leicester’s new-found form under manager Craig Shakespeare.

March Madness: Can Leicester finish with a second Cinderella ending?

By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The 2016/17 season has been far from what Leicester City experienced a year ago, and yet the Foxes still have the opportunity to outdo themselves.

A Premier League title is nice, but what if a bigger trophy was on the table? Perhaps a UEFA Champions League crown?

That became a distinct possibility on Tuesday when Leicester reached the UCL quarterfinals after completing a 3-2 comeback against Sevilla over their two-legged Round of 16 encounter.

It’s true that the Foxes will have to deal with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and others if Craig Shakespeare’s squad is able to complete the unthinkable — again — but the club’s manager is a prime example of exactly why Leicester could do it.

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked several weeks back and Leicester appeared dead-in-the-water, up stepped Shakespeare. The former assistant was just a 53-year-old expected to right the ship after the club appeared on pace to complete the greatest collapse in PL history after winning the league the season prior.

Instead, Shakespeare and co. are unbeaten in three matches since the Birmingham-native took charge of the club, including wins over Liverpool and more recently Sevilla.

It’s a strong possibility that a managerial change was exactly what the Leicester players needed, but it does raise a question.

Why the sudden change in form?

Sinking towards the bottom of the PL is unacceptable for any reigning champion, and although Leicester doesn’t boast the status of a Manchester United or Chelsea, the club did bring back essentially the same squad from a year ago with the exception of N'Golo Kante.

It’s only a small sample size of the Shakespeare era but there has been a noticeable difference in his three matches in charge.

Jamie Vardy has been more effective in the attack, which is something that couldn’t be said for much of the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, the club’s other key attacking threat, Riyad Mahrez, has been effective throughout the season, particularly in the Champions League. The Algerian has netted four of his eight goals in the UCL, which is tied for eighth in the competition.

While the Foxes attack has enamored onlookers for the past year-and-a-half, one player that has really gone under the radar is goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The former Manchester United shot-stopper’s son has been the definition of stable in the Leicester net, and that was once again apparent on Tuesday.

Schmeichel made a seemingly crucial error by taking down Vitolo in the Leicester penalty area while the Foxes were up a goal and a man, but the 30-year-old immediately made good on his mistake by stopping the subsequent spot kick.

It’s that fighting spirit though that makes the Foxes as exciting as they’ve been, and regardless of which team Leicester draws in the final eight it’s conceivable that this side has at least one more moment of magic left in them in 2016/17.

Juventus reaches UCL final eight after solid display vs. Porto

By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

Juventus has solidified its status as one of Europe’s best, and the Italian side will have the chance to make a dent in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals again this season.

The Serie A leaders reached the final eight for the third time in five seasons on Tuesday after Juventus captured a 1-0 win (3-0 on aggregate) over FC Porto at the Juventus Stadium.

Chances were far and few in the opening 45 minutes, but Paulo Dybala gave Juventus a massive cushion heading into the halftime break.

The Argentine striker scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to extend Juve’s advantage to 3-0 on aggregate. The finish is Dybala’s second UCL goal of the season.

The goal came just two minutes after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball inside his own penalty area, leaving Porto down to 10 men for the remaining 50 minutes.

Juventus will join Leicester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, while Monaco or Manchester City and Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen can also book their places on Wednesday.

Leicester overcomes Sevilla, moves into UCL quarterfinals

By Matt ReedMar 14, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Talks of relegation and disappointment have surrounded Leicester recently, but the Foxes find themselves in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday’s triumph at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester earned a 2-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Spanish side Sevilla after goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton gave the Foxes a spot in the quarterfinals.

Albrighton doubled the Leicester advantage in the 55th minute after Sevilla paid for failing to clear its own box. The Foxes midfielder chested down the attempted clearance and took the ball onto his left foot before blasting home his shot towards the near post.

Samir Nasri all but cemented Sevilla’s fate after the on-loan Manchester City attacker was shown a second yellow card for making contact with Jamie Vardy with a quarter hour remaining.

However, the visitors had a chance to get back on level terms in the 80th minute when Steven N’Zonzi saw his penalty kick saved by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Vitolo had been taken down in the area a minute prior when Schmeichel made contact with the Sevilla attacker, but the Foxes shot-stopper made good with the save.

The hosts took the lead on the afternoon in the 27th minute when Riyad Mahrez‘s in-swinging free kick was met at the far post by defender Wes Morgan.

The Jamaican center back didn’t seem to know much about the cross, but Morgan managed to get a leg on the ball and guided the effort past the Sevilla goalkeeper.